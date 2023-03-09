CORFU — Now that the rehearsals are done, Pembroke Jr./Sr. High School is about to present a classic production it hasn’t performed in 37 years.
Teacher Andy Clark says he’s looking forward to directing one of his favorite musicals of all time — the legendary and popular “The Sound of Music.”
The musical tells the story Maria Von Trapp’s life as a misfit nun sent to care for the Von Trapp family, along with the romance that develops with family patriarch Captain Georg von Trapp and their escape as Nazi Germany absorbs their nation.
“We have a cast that I felt could put together a fantastic show,” Clark said. “1986 was the last time this was done, so it was time.”
The school has so much talent, as a matter of fact, the cast may change slightly for each performances. Most of the students will be in all for shows, although some will only act in two.
Certain roles, such as some of the von Trapp children and Elsa Schraeder, are split between two performers.
“We have a ton of talent and we had such a difficult time putting together the cast list that we decided to do a split cast,” Clark said.
Some things are different from the movie “The Sound of Music” compared to the stage version.
“There’s some songs in the stage version that are not in the movie,” he said. “Hollywood really embellished the escape from the Nazis. In the stage version, it’s a much smaller scene, not as intense.
“The Nazis are still there because it’s based on a true story,” he continued. “They’re (audience members) still going to recognize some of the songs from the movie. There are a few songs where they’ll be like, ‘What is this?’”
All the characters that are in the movie are also in the stage production, Clark said.
Senior Maddox Lawrence, who plays Georg von Trapp is performing in his first musical for Pembroke.
“Then he gets one of the lead roles. It’s like, ‘Where have you been?’” Clark said with a laugh.
As this week went on and the opening performance got closer, Clark was getting nervous.
The reason? Some of Nazis’ military uniforms were still missing, though they arrived Tuesday evening.
“We rented half of our costumes from DC Theatricks, which burned down in Buffalo last week,” he said, referring to the fire which tragically killed a Buffalo firefighter. “They contacted me and said, ‘I’m sorry. All of your costumes were destroyed in the blaze,’” he said Tuesday. “I had to scramble, eight days before opening day, to try to find costumes for half of the show. I’m super-thankful that some parents that just went to work and contacted places for me. Huge ‘Thank you’ to those parents who stepped up and found costumes for me. Couldn’t have done it without them — Oh, my goodness.
“We have enough costumes, but as of right now ... I am still waiting for some costumes to come in from Wisconsin,” he said at the time.
Clark said parents found some costumes at three local places and costume rentals were from Miller And Campbell Costume Service in Milwaukee, Wis.
Senior Leah Filter plays Maria Rainer. She said she’s done musicals since the third grade and was the lead in “Annie Jr.” in fifth grade.
“I was trying out for Maria. I really wanted the lead,” she said. “It was my senior year. I liked all of her songs. She had really nice songs. I liked all the Maria songs.”
Filter said she never watched the movie “The Sound of Music” until Clark said that would be the spring musical.
“I was like, ‘Oh, I’d better get on to watching that,’” she said. “So, I was watching the movie with my mom. I was like, ‘I really like Maria and I want to be Maria in the musical.’ I auditioned for Maria and I got it. I watched the movie probably three times since.”
Filter said her role is mostly the same on stage as it was in the movie.
“There are some roles that have additional songs, but most of my songs are the same as the movie,” she said.
It’s been a fun experience for the senior, she said Tuesday. I always love doing the musical and I’m just so thankful that I got the role that I got. Thanks to Mr. Clark for making musical so fun this year, even though it’s been so stressful with all our disruptances ... I’m so excited to open (today). It’s going to be an experience.”
Sophomore Madison Chatley, who played Reverend Mother. She said one reason she wanted to play this character was that she likes the song “Climb Every Mountain.”
“I really like the high note at the end, which took awhile for me to hit, but it came together at the end. It sounds really good now.
“I really like how close I was able to get with the other sisters — Sister Margaretta, Sister Berthe and Sister Sophia,” she said. “Our fun scenes, they’re funny, our song together is amazing. They’re just wonderful people.”
Chatley said this is her second lead role in a musical, having played the Sour Kangaroo in “Seussical, the Musical.”
“We’ve done a lot of singing in rehearsal. There’s a lot of Latin we had to learn, which was difficult — a lot of training our voices to be comfortable with going that high,” she said.
How difficult was learning Latin for the musical?
“Making sure you’re putting the correct emotion into what you’re saying with not fully understanding what you’re saying was a little difficult,” Chatley said.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. tonight and Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium. Tickets may be bought at the door for $12 for adults and $10 for students.