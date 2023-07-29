ALEXANDER — Bob Thompson is a different kind of auto collector.
A lot of people might enjoy ‘55 Chevrolets and ‘66 Galaxie 500s. But Thompson’s favorites are heavy haulers such as Whites, Freightliners, and especially Brockways.
Thompson’s part of the Empire State Truck Association. The group will conduct its 37th annual antique truck show Aug. 5 and 6 at the WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association grounds on Gillate Road.
This year’s show aims to highlight “P” for trucks and “A” for tractors. That means visitors can expect a lot of Peterbilts and Allis Chalmers among the gathering of vintage vehicles.
“Every year we try to have a featured truck and featured tractor, so we kind of have the alphabet figured out to hit some of the major brands,” said Thompson, one of the show’s organizers. “Of course the major brand starting with ‘P’ is ‘Peterbilt’, but there are some older names like ‘Pierce-Arrow.’
“We will expect to see many Peterbilts there,” he continued. “We would love to see a Pierce-Arrow. I am not aware of one that will probably come, but that would be special if we had one.”
Heavy truck collectors don’t often have a chance to show off their collections. So the truck show gives them a specific time and place to gather.
The event features everything from pickups, to big rigs, to fire engines. Vintage construction equipment and farm tractors are also part of the appeal.
The show also features an automotive and general merchandise flea market and food.
A lot of people like the old vehicles for their nostalgia — maybe their dad or their uncle used to drive tractor-trailers, Thompson said. Others simply enjoy vintage trucks and pickups in general, and the show’s a way to see them up close.
Thompson himself has about 10 such vehicles.
“My primary interest is in Brockways,” he said. “They’re not made anymore, but they were made in Cortland, N.Y. They went out of business in 1977. But I have some Fords, and I’ve got a White, and I’ve got an old Dodge, and a Studebaker.
“When I grew up, my dad drove trucks and my uncle drove trucks,” he said. “I rode in trucks as a kid and that’s probably I like them. That’s one of the primary reasons people collect trucks — they identify with them from the past.”
The WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association Grounds are at 10294 Gillate Road. The grounds will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Events on Aug. 5 will include registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an antique tractor pull at 10 a.m. and a slow truck race at 2 p.m.
Events on Aug. 6 will include registration from 8 a.m. to noon with a parade at 1 p.m., along with raffles and a $200 door prize.
Check www.esataonline.org for ore information or registration information. Those interested may also call Bob at (585) 250-4205; Mark at (585) 356-7873; or Dan at (716) 628-3512.
For antique tractor pull information call Dave or Jeanne (585) 322-9957.