PERRY — The Hard Hat kids were at Village Park all week and they left the village a good start toward a completed pavilion.
An old pavilion that stood there for decades is gone now and is in the process of being replaced.
“They had a pavilion here before and it was to the point where it needed to be fixed,” said Justin Dueppengiesser, a building trades instructor with Genesee Valley BOCES. He said the eight Hard Hat Program kids spent the week putting up the frame for the new pavilion.
“We’re going to have everything set for them and ready to go,” Dueppengiesser said, noting village Public Works employees will finish the structure.
“This pavilion is a huge piece of the park. They use it for graduation parties. It’s a huge part of the Letchworth Craft Show, family picnics,” he said. “We’ll get this (frame) up and the parks will finish up.”
The Hard Hat Program has had a good relationship with the village and Public Works Director Steve Deaton over the last couple of years.
“This is a great opportunity for these kids because they’re learning from two certified BOCES instructors — Keith Standera and Kelly Mileham,” Dueppengiesser said. Standera is an instructor at the Mount Morris BOCES campus and Mileham at the Batavia campus.
Working with the village on a project like this benefits both groups, Dueppengiesser said.
“It saves the parks time and labor and, in turn, we get to teach the campers all about the skilled trades,” Dueppengieser said.
Among the Hard Hat youngsters was 13-year-old Parker Tallman, an eighth-grader at Perry. He said in general, the project was pretty easy. Parker said he’s interested in the trades. His brother, Bryce, who’s four years older, also went through the Hard Hat program. Parker was asked what his favorite parts of the project were.
“Holding the boards in place and leveling, cutting and measuring,” he said. “It’s fun. This is my first year.”
He’s looking forward to possibly coming back to Hard Hat next summer, Parker Tallman said.
Mileham said the kids and instructors worked from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday was also a work day, but it was shorter than the other four,
“They’ve gotten a lot done. They first started by putting up the scaffolding,” he said. He said out of the eight Hard Hat students, three talked to them about continuing with building trades.
Dueppengiesser said Friday was the closing ceremony for the week’s program. This week is the first in a series of week-long day camps introducing students to the building trades. As part of the camp they are building projects in communities in GLOW and Monroe counties.