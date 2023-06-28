Hensel leads Byron supervisor primary

BATAVIA — A challenger for supervisor in the town of Byron has an edge in the Republican primary after Tuesday’s unofficial results.
Candace E. Hensel received 110 votes to 89 for incumbent Republican Peter N. Yasses, the county Board of Elections reported. There was one write-in vote.
In the town of Bergen, the town clerk primary netted incumbent Teresa F. Robinson 151 votes and candidate Marcy Vanderstow 142. Also in Bergen, highway superintendent candidate Joel Pocock got 196 votes and Chad Roggow had 99. There was one write-in vote.
ORLEANS COUNTY
In the town of Barre, incumbent Sean P. Pogue led Scott A. Burnside, 165-115. There were two write-in votes. For highway superintendent, incumbent Dale A. Brooks has 157 votes to Bert J. Mathes’ 120.
In Kendall, Eric Maxon led incumbent Warren S. Kruger, 142-117, in the primary for superintendent of highways.
In the town of Murray supervisor primary, Gerald Rightmyer tallied 350 votes to incumbent Joseph Sidonio’s 237.
Town of Shelby Council candidate Linda Limina received 322 votes and incumbent Councilman Jeff Schiffer received 238 as Republican voters voted for two candidates. Justin L. Gray got 202 votes. There were four write-in votes. There was a primary for highway superintendent and incumbent Dale Root got 265 votes and William G. Wolter 169.
WYOMING COUNTY
In the town of Castile supervisor primary, candidate Stanley Klein had 98 votes and incumbent candidate Joe Gozelski 75. There was one write-in vote.