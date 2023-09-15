BUFFALO — The remains of a Buffalo airman who died in a notorious World War II air raid are set to finally return home, Air Force officials announced Thursday.
Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Albert W. Stahl was the navigator on a B-24 Liberator bomber during a daring, low-level attack on oil refineries in Ploesti, Romania. His plane was among 53 shot down in a hornet’s nest of enemy fighter planes and anti-aircraft fire.
Stahl’s remains were identified March 20 and will be returned to Kenmore in spring for burial.
Stahl was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 93d Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. His plane, nicknamed “Hell’s Angels” was part of the Aug. 1, 1943 mission dubbed “Operation Tidal Wave.”
Instead of using the high altitude bombing common in the era, the air crews attempted a dangerously low-level, surprise attack against the refineries fueling the Nazi war machine.
A total of 177 heavy B-24 bombers took off from Libya, crossed the Mediterranean and tried to sneak their way to the refineries. They flew just above the waves and treetops for most of the mission.
Bad luck and a series of errors meant the bombers were detected near their target. They were set upon by enemy fighters and targeted by fully-alerted anti-aircraft defenses.
In what was described as sheer heroism, the bomber crews battled their way to the refineries and completed the raid but were butchered in the process. A total 53 planes were shot down and 310 airmen were killed or missing, along with 190 captured or interned in nearby neutral Turkey.
Some of the big planes crashed into the Mediterranean Sea while trying to return.
Stahl’s plane was hit by German anti-aircraft fire as it approached Ploesti, according to Air Force records. It crashed in southwestern Bulgaria, near the Yugoslav border.
Three of the plane’s 10-man crew managed to parachute from the aircraft, but Stahl was not among them.
Only one of those who parachuted survived. His identity was not released by the Air Force, but it was noted he was captured and held in a prisoner-of-war camp for the next two years.
Stahl was 22 years old at the time of his death. His remains were unidentified and buried with other unknown personnel in the hero section of a Romanian civilian and military cemetery.
The unknown dead were later disinterred and reburied at an American military cemetery in Belgium. They remained there for decades but were ultimately brought to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for identification through DNA, dental and other analysis.
Most of Stahl’s fellow missing crew members have since been identified. Only one, Staff Sgt. Arnold M. Holen of Minnesota — one of the plane’s gunners — remains unaccounted for.
Another area Army Air Forces crewman, 1st Lt. John B. Thomas of Rochester, was identified and buried last year in Wayne County. He was also killed in the Ploesti attack, but was piloting a different bomber than Stahl’s.