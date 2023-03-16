BATAVIA — Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George.
For the first time “Mean Girls the Musical” will be on the high school stage in the Western New York. Not only that, but professional New York City choreographer Tuan Malinowski took the time to choreograph three dance numbers.
Musical Director Kate Edwards said Malinowski happens to be someone she knows. So she called Malinowski up and they face-timed with the students. Malinowski then videotaped themself, and the Notre Dame actors learned the dances over the video.
“Mean Girls the Musical” is based of the 2004 cult classic by Tina Fey. The musical follows the story of Cady Heron, who grew up on an African savanna, but is ill-prepared for the wild and vicious ways of a suburban Illinois high school and all its cliques.
Cady, as the newbie, takes on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by chaming but ruthless Regina George. When Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
Jasmine Wessel, a senior who is playing Janis Ian, describes the musical as a realistic play on what high school really is. “Mean Girls,” she said, takes off the rose-colored glasses which society puts on when it comes to high school.
“This show is about navigating through the trial and tribulations of high school that we have all experienced: fitting in, bullying, feeling you’re not pretty enough or handsome enough,” she said. “Should you be the athlete or the academic one? Throwing parties without parent’s permission, being the art, music or theater geek, and just finding your way as you grow to an adult among others that are also trying to fit in.”
Amora Abon, a freshman playing Cady, said she loves “Mean Girls” so much. However, upon learning Notre Dame was the first school in the area to put it on she said it became more stressful for everyone.
“This is the first time everyone is going to see it in this area,” she said. “Notre Dame is setting the bar for anyone else to do it.”
(The Notre Dame production is among several “Mean Girls” productions to be staged in upstate New York this season. The Batavia school was the first in Western New York to license the show.)
Courtney Daniels, a senior playing Regina George, said this is the first year she is in a show as an actor. “I’m really glad. It’s a show I really love,” she said.
Last year Courtney was part of the stage crew, and said this year she wanted to be on stage.
Jasmine said “Mean Girls” is her dream show and Janis is her dream role.
“(Janis) is a character I can really identify with and relate to, I think from start to finish really,” she said. “(Janis) describes the struggles that she’s been through, and it is very similar to my own.”
Jasmine said she thinks everyone can take something from the character of Janis; that you’re never going to completely fit into one place; that it’s not worth the time to fit in with certain people you may not see ever again after high school.
Three dance segments – director Edwards said you’ll have to watch to see which ones – were choreographed by Malinowski, the professional choreographer.
Malinowski was the chosen choreographer for New York Theatre Barn’s Choreography Lab, where they were mentored by Emmy-winning, Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (NBC’s “Smash” and “On The Town”). Recently, Malinowski choreographed a re-imagined production of “Pippin” at Weathervane Theatre. They have choreographed at musical theater programs across the country, including “Footloose” at Viterbo University and “The SpongeBob Musical” at University of Alabama at Birmingham. This fall, Malinowski will co-choreograph “Rent” at Texas State University and spearhead an original, devised dance piece.
Malinowski is on the faculty at Society Performers Academy and have also been on faculty at Ithaca College’s Summer Musical Theatre Pre-College Intensive. Malinowski is a graduate of Ithaca College, where they earned their bachelor in fine arts.
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: “Mean Girls the Musical, a Notre Dame High School production.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Notre Dame High School, 73 Union St., Batavia.
TICKETS: $10. Available at the door.