BATAVIA — A group of 13 students from area high schools and home schools received special mention during Genesee Community College’s commencement.
The students completed their GCC degree requirements concurrently with their high school diplomas or New York State High School Equivalency. Twelve of had participated in the college’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Enrichment Program.
The STEM Enrichment program began in 2012, allowing the students to start their college studies as early as the seventh grade. In addition to their traditional schoolwork, they enrolled in college level coursework each year, taking advantage of academic opportunities and successfully completing all the challenges involved.
The graduates included Jadyn Brummert of Oakfield; Jacob Debadts of Warsaw; Lydia Evans of Batavia; Megan Fialkowski of Attica; homeschoolers Grace Gregoire and Abigail Lamphier; Aidan McClurg of Elba; Emma McLaughlin of Perry; Sofia Oltramari of Buffalo Seminary; Lauren Reimer of Batavia; Zoey Shepard of Byron-Bergen; and Andrea Straub of Notre Dame.
Audrey Pask of Albion did not take part in the STEM Enrichment Program, but earned a GCC degree alongside her high school diploma.
“We are extremely proud of these 12 exceptional students who have not only earned their high school diplomas but also completed their GCC degree requirements through our STEM Enrichment Program,” said Director Ann Valento of Accelerated College Enrollment programs in a news release. “Their dedication and hard work demonstrate the power of early college enrollment and the opportunities it provides. They are truly an inspiration to future generations of students.”
To view the ceremony, visit https://www.genesee.edu/commencement/.