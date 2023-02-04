A Medina man with pending felony charges in three counties was arrested and jailed after a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended with his arrest at Wegman’s in Brockport, Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said.
Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Marsceill attempted to stop a suspected stolen car on Route 31A in Barre on Tuesday.
The driver refused to pull over and fled at a high speed heading east on Route 31A.
The chase continued through Clarendon and deputies terminated the chase at Redman Road in Monroe County.
Moments later the car was found two blocks east of Redman Road. New York state police, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and its K-9 unit were able to track the driver to Wegman’s.
Brandon T. Fuller, 28, was taken into custody, along with another suspect, Bourke said.
Fuller was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree auto stripping, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing and 16 vehicle and traffic charges.
Fuller is on probation for a criminal contempt of court conviction and was committed to Orleans County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
Fuller also has charges pending in Monroe County, where he was arrested in September for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. He also was arrested in September in Orleans County, where he was found burglarizing a barn, Bourke said.
In August, Fuller was charged in Geneseo, Livingston County, with misdemeanor drug possession. He later was found with more drugs and was charged with felony promoting prison contraband and felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
