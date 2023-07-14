BERGEN — A teenager arrested last month for firing shots at people and a recent parolee face numerous charges after they led police on a high-speed chase that included going off the road several times and tearing through a farm field Thursday.
Genesee County sheriff Deputy Jacob Kipler attempted to stop a 2013 Dodge Avenger for a headlight violation at Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road and Route 63. The Dodge took off, reaching speeds of up to 90 mph as more deputies and state police were called to assist.
The Dodge went off Batavia-Stafford Townline Road and Bank Street Road and at one point went into a field, causing extensive damage to crops, deputies said.
Spike strips were placed on Route 237 in Stafford, causing the car to lose tires.
The driver kept going, driving on the rims at high speed before losing control of the car near Route 33 and Apple Tree Avenue in Bergen.
The front-seat passenger, Luke A. Rose, 19, of Batavia was caught after a brief foot chase.
Deputies said a juvenile remained in the car.
The driver, Sylvan P. Grayson, 24, of Le Roy was found about an hour later behind a business on Apple Tree Avenue.
A search of the car revealed a loaded 9 mm handgun with no serial number, make or model.
Grayson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a ghost gun, unlawful fleeing, obstruction and 16 traffic violations.
Rose was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a ghost gun.
Grayson was released from state prison in August after serving 13 months for burglary. He is on post-release supervision until Sept. 1, 2024.
Rose in June was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said he fired shots in the direction of a house on Vine Street where an altercation happened earlier.
Both Rose and Grayson were committed to Genesee County Jail pending a court appearance.