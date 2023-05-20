CALEDONIA – A portion of State Route 36 in Caledonia, between Graney Road and State Route 5, was renamed the WWII Rapone Brothers Memorial Highway on May 12, in memory of six brothers who served during World War II.
Louis Rapone, the only surviving brother, attended the dedication along with members of his extended family. He is 97 years old and will turn 98 in July. For him and his family, it was a day filled with pride and one that they also acknowledged was a bit emotional.
“Six of them went together and Dad is the last living one. I am very proud that they are going to dedicate a street,” said daughter Betty Lou Buckley.
State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, state Sen. Pam Helming and Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes came out to honor the family and thank it for its service. The family is well-known in Caledonia that is because the Rapone family and its six sons all served in World War II. Private Patsy Rapone was killed in action in 1944 and posthumously received the Purple Heart. He was the only son that did not return home from the war.
Seaman First Class Rocky Rapone was injured in the Pacific theater in 1945.
Private Peter Rapone, Private George Rapone, and Seaman Louis Rapone were all injured off the coast of Anzio, Italy.
Sgt. Joseph Rapone served during the war.
For Helming, it was an emotional ceremony because she also is from a military family.
“The parents, the Rapones, immigrated to this country from Italy and it is kind of ironic and they get here and then all six of their sons sign up for our country and are shipped back to Europe to serve in World War II. Five returned home and one was killed in action, and we are forever grateful for their families service and sacrifice,” said Helming.
In addition to the sign, there is also a banner along the road with a photo of all six of the sons and one that Byrnes said she hopes people will pay tribute to each time they drive on the road.
“Time marches on and while we have one brother that is still alive, we wanted to make sure that we did this so that not only our community, but that history, will remember these brothers,” said Byrnes.
They are brothers, family members, friends and a groups that is loved by the Caledonia community and for some family members the unavailing of the sign was an experience that almost brought tears to their eyes.
“I am overwhelmed, totally overwhelmed. It is something that has been a dream of my brothers for years to honor all of my uncles and my dad,” said Jo Ann Kingsbury, Joe Rapone’s daughter.
A dream, too, for Francis Rapone, son of Louis Rapone.
“It is excellent and something that we have been waiting for and will be there for many years to come. These guys went over there, did what they had to do and now they are getting a little payback for it. It is very emotional, and emotional for me,” said Rapone.
It was a day filled with memories and a story that Gallivan said he hopes people will remember for many years to come.
“Our community can never repay the Rapone brothers for the service they provided and the sacrifice they and the family endured in defense of our country,” Gallivan said. “Dedicating this highway in honor of the Rapone brothers recognizes their bravery and commitment to duty and will stand as a reminder to all of the contributions of these members of the Greatest Generation.”
About the Rapone Brothers
A capsule look at the six Rapone brothers from Caledonia who served in World War II:
n Patsy A. Rapone Jr. (Oct. 27, 1922 to Dec. 30, 1944): Patsy enlisted Jan. 14, 1943, as a private in the U.S. Army. He was killed in action at Luxembourg, Germany, and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
n Joseph Archie Rapone (July 14, 1916 to Jan. 9, 1977): Joseph was the first of his brothers to enlist on Feb. 25, 1942. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army. He married Geraldine Jones on Dec. 3, 1942 and they had four children. He was a member of the Caledonia War Veterans Memorial Inc. He made his living as a mechanic.
n George Anthony Rapone (Jan. 12, 1913-Feb. 9, 1977): George enlisted on Dec. 8, 1943, and was a private in the U.S. Army. He married Magaline Tallo on Jan. 9, 1934. They had six children, He made his living as a farmer. He was injured off the coast of Anzio, Italy, which is about 60 miles away from his father Patsy Rapone Sr.’s birthplace of Monte San Giovanni Campano.
n Peter Anthony Rapone (Dec. 31, 1923 to April 14, 1984): Peter enlisted on Nov. 12, 1942, as a private in the U.S. Army. He was later injured off the coast of Anzio, Italy, along with his brothers, George and Louis. He was married to Anna Virginia Norris from 1947 to 1968. He was married to his second wife, Dorothy Patricia Lamb, until their divorce in 1971. He had five sons and six daughters and made his living as a repair man.
n Rocky/Rocco Anthony Rapone (Sept. 6, 1920 to Nov. 25, 2004): Rocky enlisted on Sept. 25, 1942, and was a seaman first class in the U.S. Navy. After getting injured in the Pacific Theater in 1945 he was honorably discharged from the military. He married Florence Nicomento on Nov. 8, 1943, and they had three children. He owned/worked at racing stables for a living and is buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn, N.C.
n Louis Antonio Rapone (Born July 9, 1925): Louis served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. He was at the landings at Normandy, Anzio, and Palermo. He was injured at Anzio along with his two older brothers, but spent several months in the hospital after getting injured at Palermo. He married Betty Aquino and they had four children together.
They were all the sons of Theresa and Patsy Rapone Sr., both of whom had immigrated to America (1911 and 1907, respectively) and only spoke Italian. Teresa was a housewife and Patsy worked on the railroad. There were 13 children total and they all lived together at 116 Main St. Caledonia.
All of the deceased members of the Rapone family, including their parents, are buried at St. Columba Cemetery in Caledonia. The only exceptions are Anna (Rapone) Middleton, who is buried at Mumford Rural Cemetery, and Rocky Rapone, who is buried in Dunn NC.
–––
SOURCE: Livingston County Historian’s Office.
A portion of State Route 36 in Caledonia, between Graney Road and State Route 5, was renamed the WWII Rapone Brothers Memorial Highway on May 12, in memory of six brothers who served during World War II.