WARSAW — The Gates House carries a storied history in the village and beyond.
When it was first constructed, it was, well, a home. But it quickly became more than that.
Abolitionist and suffrage meetings. Escaped slaves fleeing north on the Underground Railroad. And now decades as the home of the Warsaw Historical Society.
A ribbon cutting Tuesday helped kick off the Gates House’s 200th anniversary celebration.
“We’re really working hard to engage the community in as many ways that we can,” said Barb Morrissey, the society’s president. “Not necessarily always asking for money but acknowledging the community because this is important to all of us here.”
The Gates House was built in 1824 an area sleigh manufacturer but was soon bought by former Congressman Seth M. Gates, a politician and attorney strongly opposed to slavery.
Gates reportedly sheltered escaped slaves in the house and also hosted abolitionist meetings. The location was also home to meetings of the Liberty Party, an anti-slavery political party which formed one of the GOP’s earliest predecessors.
The Gates House later hosted Wyoming County’s first kindergarten about 1900, and also served as classroom space for the former Warsaw Industrial School. It went on to house the Warsaw Historical Society, which remains devoted to preserving the village’s past.
Even on its own, the house is significant.
“This is a landmark in Warsaw and the architectural style is the federal style that was common back in 1824,” said Curator George Anna Almeter. “It is important to this community as the only federal style house in Warsaw that maintains its original style and identity.”
The house — now a museum — has more than 55 historic exhibits, she said. It also serves as a resource where people can conduct research free of charge.
“We make a lot of repairs,” Morrissey said. “We’ve been recently trying to stabilize the floors because they are sort of sinking and the original beams in the cellar, a lot of them are deteriorated so we’re replacing those to preserve what we can of them.”
Among the society’s latest projects is a historical marker trail in the village, which will include at least 20 such markers, telling the story of the village and it’s people. Almeter said it’s believed the trail would be the first of its kind statewide.
The 200th anniversary celebration events will include an Oct. 22 barn dance at Breezeway Barn in Perry and some pot luck dinners, with other potential activities under discussion.
The Gates House Museum is located at 15 Perry Ave. Check www.warsawnyhistory.org or the Warsaw Historical Society and Gates House Museum page on Facebook for more information and updates.