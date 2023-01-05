BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum and those who stopped in during the 2022 Wonderland of Trees have decided the winning trees for this year.
The winner of the People’s Choice Award is the Stafford Garden Club and the winner of the Director’s Choice Award is WBTA AM & FM. The Wonderland of Trees began Nov. 18 and went through the end of 2022.
“The People’s Choice is on the votes of the visitors and the Director’s Choice is on the staff and volunteers,” said HLOM Executive Director Ryan Duffy. “We would like to congratulate our winners, and thank everyone who participated this year. We had more trees this year than in recent years and they were all so beautifully done that the choices were very difficult. Also, thank you to everyone who donated towards the event, and all who came to see the wonderfully decorated trees.”
Duffy said for the People’s Choice Award, there were about 300 votes cast.
”The winner was a clear favorite, but there were others that were close. We had 28 trees and every single one got some votes,” he said. “It appeared to be more than in past years. They were counted the first day after it was over. That ended the 31st, so the next day we were here counting the votes.”
The museum recognized the Wonderland of Trees winners online and in the media, while notifying the winners themselves, Duffy said.
The executive director said every tree was worthy of recognition and was wonderfully decorated.
“It was a tough decision for the voters this year,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.