BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum and those who stopped in during the 2022 Wonderland of Trees have decided the winning trees for this year.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award is the Stafford Garden Club and the winner of the Director’s Choice Award is WBTA AM & FM. The Wonderland of Trees began Nov. 18 and went through the end of 2022.

