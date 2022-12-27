Gov. Kathy Hochul, middle, shown during a storm update Friday, said this morning that the Thruway and other major highways are open. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

ALBANY — The state Thruway is fully open now, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this morning.

Also fully open are I-290, I-190 (the Niagara County section and Erie County section north of I-290), I-990, and state routes 400 and 219, following one of the most consequential snowstorms in New York state history, Hochul said.

