ALBANY — The state Thruway is fully open now, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this morning.
Also fully open are I-290, I-190 (the Niagara County section and Erie County section north of I-290), I-990, and state routes 400 and 219, following one of the most consequential snowstorms in New York state history, Hochul said.
Department of Transportation and Thruway maintenance forces, in coordination with first responders and local governments, have worked feverishly over the last few days to clear the roads of snow and abandoned vehicles to ensure that these highways could reopen as quickly as possible. Work remains to be done on the remaining Erie County sections of I-190 and state routes 5, 33, and 198, with expectations of reopening by Wednesday, if not sooner, Hochul said.
All border crossings, including the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, have been reopened.
Inbound traffic on the Peace Bridge will be directed to I-190 northbound and I-290 eastbound to access the New York State Thruway. Inbound traffic from the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge can take I-190 southbound and I-290 eastbound to access the Thruway.
“With today’s reopening of major highways across Western New York, we are finally turning the corner on this once-in-a-generation storm,” Hochul said. “That doesn’t mean we can let our guards down as it will take many more days for the region to dig out. But this is still good news and I urge motorists to drive carefully and cautiously, follow the rules of the road and be safe behind the wheel.”
On Monday, Hochul submitted a request to President Joseph Biden for a Federal Emergency Declaration for Erie and Genesee counties, as a result of the historic winter storm that began on Thursday and continues to impact Western New York, the Finger Lakes and North Country regions through the holiday weekend. Biden approved the request. An Emergency Declaration will provide immediate federal assistance to the impacted counties to support the State’s ongoing recovery and response operations. Prior to the arrival of the storm on Thursday evening, Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the entire state, which remains in place. Additionally, New York’s emergency management agencies were in constant communication with the National Weather Service and local governments in the week leading up to the storm.
State Department of Transportation and Thruway forces remain on the ground, plowing roads across Western New York, as well as conducting snow blowing and load and haul operations. To date, the Department of Transportation has sent four waves and the Thruway Authority has sent two waves of manpower and equipment to Western New York and will send more as conditions warrant.
For all non-emergency service needs before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit 211nys.org.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.