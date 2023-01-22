Hochul joins the voices honoring Jim Owen

The late Jim Owen shows a newspaper clipping of himself and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul was among Owen’s students as a high schooler and they remained friends over the years.

BATAVIA — Gov. Kathy Hochul has added her voice to the many mourning longtime city resident Jim Owen.

Owen, as he was more than happy to tell people, was Hochul’s typing teacher when she attended Hamburg High School in the 1970s.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1