ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking refunds for Spectrum customers affected by the latter’s ongoing dispute with the Walt Disney Company.
Hochul directed the Department of Public Service on Friday to hold Spectrum Northeast, LLC and Spectrum New York Metro, LLC — known collectively as Charter — accountable
Nearly 15 million cable viewers nationwide — including more than 1.5 million in New York state — lost access to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels on Aug. 31 when Disney and Charter were unable to renew a distribution deal.
Hochul has directed the Department of Public Service to ensure Charter is providing customers with appropriate refunds for any period that customers cannot access Disney-owned channels during the dispute.
“It’s simple: if you pay your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for,” Hochul said in a news release. “An ongoing corporate dispute is forcing customers to miss some of the highest profile televised events of the year — the least these companies can do is provide a refund. Disney and Charter must continue negotiating in good faith to ensure affordability and consumer choice. I also urge Disney to continue providing its programming under the terms of the prior agreement while negotiations continue.”
Hochul is urging the companies to resolve the dispute as soon as possible. As the contract negotiations continue, more customers are becoming aware of the lapse in programming and have questions about refunds.
New Yorkers have lost access to channels that broadcast a variety of different programming, including some of the highest-profile televised events of the year: the U.S. Open, the Buffalo Bills playing the Jets on Monday Night Football, and family-friendly shows.
The governor’s directive to the Department of Public Service is to reduce confusion and ensure that all customers are refunded.