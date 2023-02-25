BATAVIA — Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a major federal disaster declaration for counties affected by the deadly Christmas blizzard.
Hochul requested the declaration Friday from President Joseph Biden. It would include Erie, Genesee, Niagara, St. Lawrence and Suffolk counties.
The declaration would also seek funeral assistance and crisis counseling for Erie and Niagara county residents.
“I have submitted a formal request to President Biden to secure a Major Disaster Declaration to support communities across New York impacted by the devastating winter storm that hit our state in December,” Hochul said in a statement. “Federal assistance will support my administration’s ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers continue to recover from this once in a generation storm.”
The blizzard struck on Dec. 23 and continued to Christmas Day. The affected counties were lashed by weather conditions including strong winds, frigid wind chills, zero visibility, heavy snow and power outages.
A total of 47 people died in Erie and Niagara counties during the storm. Thousands of drivers were also stranded or forced to find emergency shelter, often abandoning their vehicles in the process.
The major disaster declaration, if approved, would allow federal financial assistance for the affected areas to cover damages and some response costs.
Hochul is also requesting direct funding to cover funeral expenses and crisis counseling for residents of Erie and Niagara Counties.
The declaration would add to federal assistance already secured by Hochul through a federal Emergency Declaration issued Dec. 26.
Funding would be provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program. It would assist area governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to buildings and infrastructure including roads, bridges, buildings and more.
Genesee County was among those hard-hit by the blizzard, which experienced travel bans, power outages, and large numbers of vehicles stranded and abandoned on highways.
An initial, early estimate showed the county and its responders incurred about $300,000 in expenses over the course of the storm, said Emergency Services Coordinator Timothy Yaeger. Officials are still trying to determine exactly what would or wouldn’t qualify for assistance, given the complex rules involved.
“There’s a lot of nuances between federal government’s rules and regulations of what’s an allowable expense that we can claim and what we can’t,” he said. “We’re still working through those.”
Besides the storm response itself, the county’s also tallying up the extended overtime costs.
Western New York experienced 37 straight hours of blizzard conditions in Erie County, which is the longest recorded blizzard in the United States under 5,000 feet of elevation, while Niagara County experienced record-breaking snowfalls, according to Hochul’s office. In a separate measure, Congressmen Nick Langworthy, R-Jamestown and Brian Higgins, R-Buffalo, are likewise asking FEMA to grant a major federal disaster declaration.
“While FEMA, New York State, and local applicants continue to work jointly on preliminary damage assessments, the storm’s damage is expected to exceed federally determined per-capita indicators,” Langworthy and Higgins said in their own statement. “However, without recognizing the record blizzard conditions and granting snow assistance, our communities will not be eligible for the funds we greatly need.”