Hochul signs marriage bills

Submitted photo Photo contributed from the Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul with Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.

ALBANY — Anyone would be allowed to officiate at a New York wedding under a law approved last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who in a year-end flurry of bill signings also gave her OK to bills that encourage safer street designs and crack down on pandemic-related fraud.

The new marriage law allows anyone over the age of 18 to apply for a “one-day designation” that authorizes them to solemnize a single marriage.

