NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation on Wednesday aimed at protecting employees in the workplace, as well as a package of bills aimed at recruiting more diverse teachers to New York’s public schools.
Announced by the governor’s office Wednesday morning, Hochul signed legislation that prevents employers from disciplining employees who don’t attend meetings regarding the employers political or religious views, and another that makes wage theft a form of larceny, making it easier for prosecutors to seek strong criminal penalties for employers who steal wages from their employees.
The governor also signed a bill that increases the minimum workers compensation payout for low-wage workers who are injured and can’t perform their job duties to $275 per week in 2024, and $325 in 2025.
“This legislation will help to ensure that all New Yorkers receive the benefits and protections that allow them to work with dignity,” Hochul said. “My administration is committed to making our state the most worker-friendly state in the nation, and I thank the bill sponsors for their partnership in our mission to establish the strongest and most robust protections here in New York state.”
In an announcement in New York City Wednesday morning, Hochul also signed legislation directing school districts to develop recruitment programs to hire more diverse teachers from underrepresented backgrounds. She also signed legislation requiring that school districts implement anti-workplace violence training for their teachers and staff. Schools were previously one of only a handful of workplaces not explicitly required to implement anti-workplace violence programs.
“The school is a workplace, and that has been ignored when we’re talking about laws that protect the individuals in those buildings, particularly our teachers,” Hochul said.
With the announcement, the governor said $30 million is going to help teaching candidates pay for their master’s degree and teaching certification programs, and the state is committing to help fund school district recruitment programs focused on bringing in underrepresented candidates.
“We’ll help fund it, and that builds on programs like our Empire State Teacher Residency Program,” she said.