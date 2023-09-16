ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed three workers right’s bills into law on Thursday, meant to give workers more information on the benefits they’re entitled to and protect their personal information.
In an announcement on Thursday, the Governor announced she had signed the three bills into law, putting them into immediate effect. The first requires that employers give notice about unemployment eligibility to the people they fire, furlough, lay off or reduce paid hours for. It would ensure that any employee who is made eligible for temporary or full unemployment is made aware of that eligibility.
The second prohibits employers from requiring or requesting their employees account usernames, logins or passwords for any online services for employment or disciplinary purposes.
Some companies have taken to requesting access to their employees social media accounts, or closely monitoring online activity, and a number of U.S. states have recently passed legislation that prevents employers from requiring details on employees social media as a condition of employment.
The third law signed into effect on Thursday requires the state Department of Labor to provide information about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP and the special Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, benefit package to all eligible unemployment applicants.
“This legislative package will provide workers across New York state with fair wages and allow them to support themselves, their families and our local economies,” Hochul said in a statement.