(TNS) – Kathleen C. Hochul, a Democrat from Western New York, was sworn in Sunday as the 57th governor of New York. She is the first woman to win election to the four-year term.

“I didn’t come here to make history. I came here to make a difference,” Hochul said. “As your governor, I’ll keep fighting for you every single day.”

