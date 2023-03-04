Hochul touts housing plan as lawmakers worry

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference at Fulton Transit Center on Jan. 27, 2023, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Angela Weiss/AFP

Hochul touts housing plan during Long Island tour as lawmakers worry about density and tenants’ rights

Denis Slattery

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1