BATAVIA — Genesee and Orleans counties will have masks available to the public as smoke from wildfires in Canada persist across the region.
The announcement comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul updated state residents on the status of the wildfires — and New York’s air quality — during a Thursday morning press conference.
Hochul also said she’s making 1 million N95 masks available to help residents cope with particulates from the smoke that’s kept a pall over most of the thestate since Monday.
“This is an extraordinary event,” Hochul said. “This is unprecedented in terms of the source of the air contaminants that we are experiencing right now, that we are still talking about the fact there still remains poor air quality across the state of New York. Every place is unhealthy except for the Adirondacks.”
Although air quality had improved since Wednesday, Houchl advised people not to let their guard down or become complacent.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, air quality readings in Albion, Batavia and Warsaw were rated as unhealthy for children, elderly people and those with sensitive health conditions, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. That includes with asthma, heart disease and similar health issues.
“We have to be prepared for the winds to shift,” Hochul said. “This is the unknown. We have to be prepared for the large plume that is originating primarily from Nova Scotia and also Quebec, knowing this is continuing to be an issue on our health.”
Much of the advice is common sense. Besides wearing masks if needed, those with vulnerabilities — or even no issues — are advised to stay inside if needed, depending on the atmospheric conditions at the time.
The smoke could linger through today, when precipitation is expected to move through the area. Hochul said staying indoors is the best thing to do.
Masks will be available during normal business hours until supplies last in Genesee County at the Emergency Management Office, 7690 State Street Rd., Batavia, and Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In Orleans County, masks will be available at the Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31 West, Albion. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies last.
The state Department of Health also shares additional tips to stay safe:
n Limit time outdoors.
n Keep windows and doors closed.
n Avoid strenuous activities outdoors, especially for those with asthma, allergies, and other respiratory health issues.
n Avoid prolonged exposure outdoors, especially for those with health vulnerabilities, such as cardiovascular disease or lung disease, and those who are pregnant.
n For those that must be outside for a prolonged period of time, wear a tight fitting mask.
To monitor the current Air Quality for your area, visit the EPA AirNow website at https://www.airnow.gov/, which is searchable by zip code and updated frequently.
To access the Fire and Smoke Map, visit the AirNow Website at fire.airnow.gov/.