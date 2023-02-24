WARSAW — Holiday shoppers submitted $752,000 in receipts during the most recent “Shop Wyoming and Win” promotion.
The results were announced Wednesday by the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. A total of 833 people participated in this year’s contest.
“On behalf of the Chamber and the community, we extend congratulations to all the winners of this year’s “Shop Wyoming and Win” buy local promotion,” said Chamber President Scott Gardner in a news release. “Thank you to the many businesses who participated this year with support and placing of drop boxes. We also thank everyone who shopped locally in Wyoming County, as it was critical to helping our local businesses throughout this holiday season.”
Shop Wyoming County & Win encourages holiday shoppers to submit their receipts from purchases made within the county during the holiday season. They get one entry in a raffle drawing for every $50 purchased from businesses within the county.
This year’s contest took place Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. The shopping involved generated more than $60,000 in estimated sales taxes.
The Chamber has tracked more than $3.6 million in consumer spending during Shop Wyoming and Win over the past five years.
The drawing was conducted last Tuesday during the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors meeting.
This year’s winners are: Joann Kruppa of Batavia, who won a rocker recliner donated by Harding’s Furniture, Flooring & Mattress; Pam Eley of Warsaw, who won a gas grill donated by Ace Hardware Warsaw/Attica; and Cynthia Bailey of North Java, who won a Lenovo Laptop donated by Prizm Document and Technology Solutions in Arcade.
The 2022 holiday season marked the 12th annual contest.
