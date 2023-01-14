BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSThe residents of this home on West Kendall Road will have to live elsewhere until repairs can be made, Murray Joint Fire District Chief Rick Cary said this morning.

HOLLEY — No residents or firefighters were reported injured this morning when fire started in a home at 2925 W. Kendall Rd.

The fire was called in at 10:04. Murray Joint Fire District Chief Rick Cary said there were smoke and flames coming from the side of the house, around the chimney, when firefighters arrived. The smoke and flames extended into the attic, he said.

