HOLLEY — No residents or firefighters were reported injured this morning when fire started in a home at 2925 W. Kendall Rd.
The fire was called in at 10:04. Murray Joint Fire District Chief Rick Cary said there were smoke and flames coming from the side of the house, around the chimney, when firefighters arrived. The smoke and flames extended into the attic, he said.
“Our crews went to the roof, opened up the roof ... opened up the walls and extinguished the fire from the inside,” he said. Cary estimated the fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish.
“There’s some damage to the exterior wall and the ceiling and attic area,” he said. “It’s basically the wall where the chimney is, just into the attic, probably 5 or 10 feet past the chimney.”
As to the cause and origin of the fire, Cary said, “Right now, we think it’s contained. The fire was from the chimney, with the exception of the walls, but the investigators are working on that. They’re going to figure out what’s going on.”
Orleans County fire investigators are looking into the fire.
The three adult residents who were home at the time of the fire got outside safely, Cary said.
Aside from Murray firefighters, there were personnel from Albion, Hamlin and Kendall, as well as from Orleans County, Cary said.
“Our fill-in companies were Brockport and Clarendon,” he said.
The house is not destroyed, but will need some repair.
“They’ve got someplace to stay until the repairs are made,” Cary said. “We opened up the outside wall, the ceilings, stuff like that.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.