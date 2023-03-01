CLARKSON — A Holley man who four years ago crashed into a liquor store while drunk was involved in a two-car fatal crash on Ridge Road Saturday night, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies said.
Adam A. Foss, 43, was driving east on Ridge Road about 9:40 p.m. when an SUV that was passing another car collided head-on with his pickup truck.
The driver of the SUV, Sierra Gaddy, 24, of Irondequoit, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said she attempting to pass another car while traveling west.
Foss suffered minor injuries and was charged with DWI. It is not believed he will face any charges since investigators believe the crash was Gaddy’s fault.
Foss in March 2019 was charged with DWI after he crashed into Canalside Liquor Store on Main Street in Brockport.
