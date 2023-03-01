Holley man faces DWI charge

CLARKSON — A Holley man who four years ago crashed into a liquor store while drunk was involved in a two-car fatal crash on Ridge Road Saturday night, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies said.

Adam A. Foss, 43, was driving east on Ridge Road about 9:40 p.m. when an SUV that was passing another car collided head-on with his pickup truck.

