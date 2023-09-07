ROCHESTER — A Holley man has been indicted for a series of bizarre burglaries in which he allegedly broke into a daycare center and left notes expressing his desire to be a baby girl.
Daniel Seeler, 65, was indicted Aug. 31 by a Monroe County grand jury. He’s charged with third-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony.
An employee at the Inspire! Learning and Child Care Center in Clarkson found a handwritten note and $120 on Jan. 30, according to WHAM Channel 13. The note requested adult-sized diapers and asked if the staff would “play along.”
The daycare center’s director contacted police immediately and a security camera was installed at the location.
A similar note and $200 were found a few days later. The location’s security system then alerted the director on Feb. 11 to another break-in.
The director arrived to find a person had rummaged the children’s diaper bins, while leaving more money and yet another note saying the person liked to play as “Baby Danielle.”
The director received another security alert the following Saturday and saw surveillance video of a man playing with diapers, according to WHAM.
The man allegedly made them into a bigger diaper, went into a bathroom, donned the improvised diaper, and put his pants back on before leaving the building.
The director later discovered somebody had drank half of a bottle of formula at the center, used a bib and stole three diapers.
Seeler was taken into custody Feb. 18 by Monroe County sheriff’s deputies, shortly after the final break-in.
The daycare center’s door was locked at the time of the break-ins and it has since enhanced its security even more.