BATAVIA — There has been a significant increase in homelessness in the county since the eviction moratorium came to an end last year. Department of Social Services Commissioner Carla Mindler says temporary housing form the homeless is extending into weeks, even months, due to the inability to find permanent housing.
“Compared to last year we are on track to increase the number of homeless placements by about 10%. We are exceeding pre-pandemic placements by 25%,” she said Wednesday. “Where we are really seeing the increase, though, is the cost.”
Landlords who could not evict because they accepted ERAP (Emergency Rental Assistance Program) funds are now able to evict and are actively doing so, she told the county Human Services Committee Tuesday during its meeting.
Mindler said someone people are fleeing other counties. With crime rates in Rochester and Buffalo, for example, people want to move elsewhere and start new.
“You, of course, encourage people to move here. However, as you know ,,, If they truly do not have a home to go back to in those counties, they become ours,” she said. “People are also coming here sometimes for a temporary purpose and end up staying.”
For the DSS, “homelessness” means a person or family does not have any available housing resource.
“They may be staying with others, staying in a hotel/motel, etc. If that resource continues to be an option for them, or they have another resource, they are not eligible for temporary housing assistance. In addition, for DSS to assist, they must also not have the financial means to obtain any housing,” she told The Daily News Wednesday.
If the DSS has determined that someone meets the eligibility requirements for temporary housing assistance, it works to find a placement in Genesee County.
“The individual or family must accept the placement we find for them and must adhere to guidelines and maintain eligibility throughout their placement,” Mindler said. “The end of the eviction moratorium was one of many causes for the increased temporary housing needs we are seeing. If someone is evicted through the proper legal process and are not able to find housing, they may come into DSS for assistance. We encourage individuals to be proactive if they are facing eviction. Programs exist at a variety of agencies throughout the community to assist with legal questions, rental arrears, housing searches, etc.”
How much does DSS expect homelessness to go up next year and what would be the likely cause?
“Now that we are on the other side of the pandemic, we are hoping next year does not bring additional increased needs,” Mindler said “However, we will plan for the current needs to continue moving forward as there is no indication that we will return to prepandemic housing conditions in the near future.”