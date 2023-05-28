ALBION – Richard E. Engle was the last soldier from Albion killed during the Vietnam War.
It wasn’t until 42 years that another Albion man was killed in service, Jason M. Johnston, a 24-year-old paratrooper and specialist with the U.S. Army.
Johnston was killed Dec. 26, 2009 when a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan.
The two men are among seven Albion men who were killed serving our country.
The men who were honored Tuesday as Hometown Hero banners were placed along East Avenue across from Albion high and middle schools.
The banners also honor William J. Barnum, Stanley Rice Jr., R.G. Gardner, Lester Jary and Herbert Durant.
More banners will be placed downtown during the summer.