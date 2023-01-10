Horseshoe Solar, a 180 MW solar energy project being developed in the towns of Caledonia and Rush, was recently issued a final siting permit by New York State.
Horseshoe Solar must still file final plans with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting before construction can begin. Construction is estimated to begin in 2024, with plans to be online in 2025, according to Kate Millar, Horseshoe Solar project developer.
Invenergy has been developing the project since 2018. The program has faced pushback from groups such as Residents United to Save our Hometown (R.U.S.H) and from the Iroquois Nations, including from citizens in the Tonawanda Seneca Nation and citizens in the Mohawk Nation.
The Horseshoe project will provide 180 megawatts of power and will power between 35,000 and 50,000 homes annually.
According to the ORES, the project should reduce carbon emissions equivalent to taking 40,000 cars off the road.
“We’re thrilled that Horseshoe Solar has completed New York’s thorough permitting process and is now one step closer to delivering clean, locally sourced energy to New Yorkers. This is a key milestone for the project, and especially for advancing New York’s clean energy goals and creating good-paying jobs,” Millar said in a statement to the Livingston County News. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the host communities and the State to bring 180 MW of clean, locally-sourced power to thousands of homes across New York.”
ORES made its decision on Dec. 9, 2022.
ORES said that the Horseshoe Solar project and other major renewable energy facilities that it is permitting are important to meeting the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s carbon reduction and clean energy targets to combat climate change.
Horseshoe Solar is expected to provide more than $12 million in the first 20 years to the counties, towns, and school districts in the form of payments-in-lieu of taxes, according to ORES. There will also be community agreements to invest in infrastructure, additional services, and resources for residents in the communities that host the facilities.
ORES said that Horseshoe Solar is expected to incentivize more than $30 million in local economy investments and create more than 300 short- and long-term jobs.
“We’re ready to continue our work to bring the economic benefits of this project to these communities,” said Millar.
The Horseshoe Solar project has undergone a multi-step review of the project under the 94-c application process through 2022. In April 2022, there was a virtual and in-person public comment hearing for the project which brought many residents and people against the solar project.
“As the Chair of Residents United to Save our Hometown, I am disappointed that Houtan Mouvani, Executive Director of the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) denied the Town of Rush party status in the Horseshoe Solar matter. No adjudicatory hearing for Horseshoe Solar means that neither the Town nor Residents United will be allowed to present evidence and arguments against the project. This flies in the face of NYS Constitutionally protected Home Rule. This means that NYS Constitutionally protected agriculture is not really protected; our prime soils and soils of statewide importance are minimally valued by ORES,” said Janet Glocker, chair of Residents United to Save our Hometown (R.U.S.H).
After the hearing, Residents United to Save our Hometown and the town of Rush requested for party status and issues statement to be granted towards the proceedings, which were declined by Administrative Law Judges Michael S. Caruso and Gregg C. Sayre.
An appeal was then requested by the town of Rush and Residents United to Save our Hometown, which was dismissed as there was no new evidence brought forth to qualify the town and RUSH to be granted party status, according to the judges.
“The 60+ residents of Rush who invested in homes believing that the town’s zoning laws governing land use and set-backs learned that again, Home Rule, Comprehensive Plans, etc. are to be set aside by ORES. Additionally, no one is speaking for the 500 generations of Indigenous peoples who lived lives of importance and meaning along the Genesee River and are buried there in unmarked graves. Seneca, Mohawk and Tuscarora people came to Avon to speak to the Administrative Law Judges on behalf of their ancestors; the ALJs did not listen,” said Glocker.