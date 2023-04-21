House passes bill barring transgender athletes from sports

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua.

WASHINGTON — House Republicans passed a bill Thursday that would bar transgender women and girls from playing on athletic teams that correspond with their gender identity, a key campaign promise that Democrats denounced as cruel and discriminatory.

The measure, which cleared the House on a party-line vote of 219-203, is part of a larger campaign waged by conservatives around the nation to curtail transgender civil rights.

Tribune Wire