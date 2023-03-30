Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.