ALBANY — Plans to house migrants in dormitories on upstate SUNY campuses appear to have been shelved, according to media reports and statements Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Last month, as shelters in New York City filled to their limits with immigrants sent to the city from the southern border by order of Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, state officials began talking about possible solutions. Some migrants were housed in hotels and motels around the city, and upstate counties began enacting states of emergency to block placement of migrants in their jurisdictions, which are now facing a court challenge.
Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties had a states of emergency intended to block migrant placement since May, when Title 42 ended and many expected a surge of migrant crossings at the southern border. Wyoming County extended its state of emergency again earlier this week.
Upstate Republicans also filed legislation intending to block placement of migrants at SUNY campuses.
Senator Dan G. Stec, R-Queensbury, introduced a bill that would block placement of migrants at any SUNY dorms, although it didn’t pass the legislature.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, also spoke against the idea and sent a letter to Hochul expressing continued concern over the lack of a clear plan to house migrants.
“Instead of housing migrants in public schools in New York City, disrupting childrens’ school days, placing them on SUNY campuses, or housing them in hotels or motels around the state, I urge your administration to look into housing migrants in convention centers and similar venues within New York City as you did during the COVID pandemic,” he wrote at the time. “This is a common sense solution to this crisis, as many of these venues exist throughout New York City. Convention centers and similar venues have the resources and services on premises to handle a large number of people without displacing others.”
The chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors sent a critical, and at times sharply pointed, letter to Hochul as the situation emerged in May, calling for the state to involve counties in the evolving issue of relocating migrants arriving in New York City to upstate New York counties such as Livingston.
It so far appears state officials are unwilling to place migrants in housing so far upstate as well. As the bulk of the people seeking shelter and aid come in to New York City, officials have focused on placing people in and around the metro area, including the lower Hudson Valley and Long Island, although Republican local officials in those regions have protested and filed legal challenges.
Smaller groups have been placed in available housing in Erie County and the Capital Region as well.
In late June, Hochul said there are plenty of communities around the state that are willing to host groups of immigrants, and for the moment additional solutions are being considered but not employed.
“I think the shift has been realizing that, how quickly the summer goes, that if we get into a situation where we can’t handle the flows, we can re-look at SUNY campuses,” she said.
Hochul also stressed that the goal in considering SUNY campuses was just to make an assessment of all options, and wasn’t a commitment to using them as housing.
“We were just desperately looking for any time, any place where we could get a parking lot or a place to put up a tent,” she said. “So, that was part of the effort. It was not saying they’re definitely going to SUNY campuses, it was always part of a survey of available lands.”
Meanwhile, New York City officials continue to consider a rash of options to house the migrants that are still arriving by the hundreds into the city weekly. Media reports indicate officials are considering public schools that won’t be used during the summer, and many hotels remain in use, including dozens that were closed during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Private office spaces that haven’t been reopened since the pandemic are also being reviewed, and hotels further and further up the Hudson River have been contracted to host families seeking aid and shelter.
(Includes reporting by Matt Surtel.)