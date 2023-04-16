Housing trends uncertain

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images/TNS A real estate sign is seen in front of a house for sale in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2020.

The first three months of 2023 are in the books, and the quarter generated concern among real estate gurus. Understandably so, given the combination of rising mortgage interest rates, declining home sales and ongoing inventory and affordability issues.

But what do April, May and June have in store for home sellers, buyers and other players in the housing market? We asked industry insiders to identify housing trends and forecasts for the second quarter of the year. Read on for their insights. Q2 2023 will differ from typical second quarters

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire