PERRY — As an art teacher, Sarah Ciufo often encourages her students to exercise self-expression through their artwork. She emphasizes the use of different mediums to execute what the artist is feeling while creating.
As an artist, she implements those same teachings in her own work.
Ciufo, of Hemlock, was asked to create a piece of artwork again this year during the annual Perry Chalk Art Festival — she has participated in the event for many years. She’s a graduate of the Pratt Institute with a fine arts degree in ceramics.
She went on to earn her master’s of science in art education and she is currently a middle school art teacher at Willink Middle School in Webster.
Last year, Sarah created an image inspired by her daughter, Ophelia Ciufo. Though she specializes in many different mediums, chalk isn’t one of them.
Ciufo was asked to take part in the Perry Chalk Art Festival for the first time about seven years ago by Meghan Hauser, who manages communications for the event.
At that time, Sarah hadn’t previously worked with chalk. She typically reserves her use of it for the chalk fest, but she does enjoy her experience while using it.
“When you work with the chalk during the art festival you have a timed slot to finish your work,” Ciufo said. “Some of these artists are amazing. They are meticulous and their work is perfect.
“You have a very short time to create something while using chalk and that gets me out of my head a little bit, because I don’t work as well with it,” she continued. “I don’t feel like I have as much control as some of the other artists do, so I really like it for that type of artwork. It seems to suit that well. I also like that it doesn’t last and it’s going to get washed away because its outdoors.
“Depending on what you’re going for and what’s going through your head and what you’re feeling, certain materials work better, and you can express yourself more through your work,” she said.
Ciufo enjoys drawing at the chalk festival because it’s something she normally wouldn’t do.
This year, days before the chalk festival, Ciufo does not know what she’ll be working on yet. Usually, prior to the start of the festival, she considers the festival theme and how she can incorporate that into her work each year.
Last year, she brought photos of her daughter with her for reference to hopefully inspire her piece, which they did.
“I knew she [Ophelia] was going to be the main subject of my work, so I came more prepared last time. This year, it’ll be a little more intuitive and going with the flow. Just like what that medium [chalk] is for me,” said Sarah.
The Perry Chalk Art Festival will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8 in Perry. The festival will feature trained artists creating pastel masterpieces on the Perry Festival Plaza.
Perry youth will compete for chalking prizes and the public can apply their skills on the chalking wall.
Ciufo will incorporate techniques into her piece such as grinding up the chalk and adding water while using that to stencil.
“I like to have a new take on chalk art,” she said. “I make my own stencils on the spot. I stencil them on. I brush the chalk on with brushes. I do some work where I’m drawing with chalk, and I like to do a lot of new techniques with it because it feels more natural to me. I do like to work with a lot of different media in my work.”
The artists are typically given artist chalk to use during the festival because that type of chalk has a better pigment than sidewalk chalk. As a regular participant, Ciufo was awarded a Blick Art Supplies special award in 2022.
Humbled to be invited back to the chalk festival again this year, she also enjoys doing collaborative work.
“That is something that connects with me a lot,” she said. “It’s not just the art itself but also the process of it.”
In past years, Ciufo tag-teamed a double chalk drawing with her former student Alexis Hilliard-McDowell. The pair collaborated at the chalk festival for three years.
Hilliard-McDowell, who attended Nazareth University for art, will also be drawing in the chalk festival again this year. Both artists will be drawing solo pieces this year.
“One of my favorite things about art is that you don’t have to think you’re good at art. You don’t have to love looking at art but there is something about seeing people working on something they love to do that feels really exciting and loving,” Ciufo said about the Perry Chalk Art Festival. “When you see people enjoying what they’re doing is creates a human connection during the event.”
For more information about the Perry Chalk Art Festival, call (585) 237-5375.
To view more of Ciufo artwork including paintings, print making, drawings and more, stop by the Arts Council for Wyoming County on Main Street in Perry through July.