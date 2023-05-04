ALBANY — More opportunities paid off as hunters harvested 231,961 deer in New York during the 2022 season, a 10 percent increase over 2021 numbers.
Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming also saw marked increases in the deer harvest, with Genesee leading the way with a 14 percent increase in the harvest over the 2021 season.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the deer harvest estimates Tuesday, showing increases across the board when it comes to harvesting deer.
“DEC established several new deer hunting opportunities in 2021 and hunters took greater advantage of these opportunities during the 2022 season, including another safe, successful youth hunt,” Seggos said. “Increased hunter success combined with recovering deer populations contributed to an overall increase in total deer harvest.”
Hunters shot 116,425 antlered bucks, a 5 percent increase, and 115,536 antlerless deer, representing a 15-percent increase in antlerless deer harvest from last season.
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) affected areas of the Hudson Valley and eastern shores of Lake Ontario in 2020 and 2021, resulting in reduced deer hunting success in these areas. Increases in buck harvest — which DEC tracks as an index of deer population abundance — during the 2022-23 seasons indicate that deer populations in affected areas are recovering.
Hunters also took greater advantage of several new deer hunting opportunities established in 2021. More than 2,000 antlerless deer were taken during the mid-September antlerless-only season, a 9 percent increase.
Youth hunters proved to have the biggest success, with nearly 2,300 deer taken during Youth Hunt Weekend, a 38 percent increase.
The increase was due in part to increased success of 12- and 13-year old hunters participating in the second year of a pilot program established by the State Legislature that allows hunters aged 12-13 to hunt deer with a firearm.
The special Holiday Season from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 saw an 11 percent increase from 2021, with nearly 4,000 deer killed.
Hunters also took more big bucks, with 64 percent of bucks being 2 1/2 years or older.
Harvest numbers for GLOW counties:
n Genesee County: 2,237 adult bucks, 498 button bucks, 2,570 does and 464 fawns for a total of 5,769.
n Livingston: 3,015 bucks, 607 button bucks, 3,187 does and 569 fawns for a total of 7,378.
n Orleans: 1,745 bucks, 387 button bucks, 2,008 does and 363 fawns for a total of4,503.
n Wyoming: 2,224 bucks, 420 button bucks, 2,259 does and 393 fawns for a total of 5,295.
As always, Steuben County in the Southern Tier led the way with a total of 13,587 deer harvested. Chautauqua County followed with 10,515 deer.
For a complete summary of the 2022 harvest, go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/2022deerrpt.pdf