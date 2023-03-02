BATAVIA — Two hunting accidents in Genesee and Wyoming counties were among the very few reported last year in New York.
The accidents were listed in the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual Hunting Safety Statistics report. Last year tied with 2021 as the safest hunting year since 1949.
A total of nine firearms-related accidents were reported statewide. The only fatality occurred May 12 when a 76-year-old turkey hunter accidentally shot himself in Schoharie County.
The two local incidents included:
n An 88-year-old woodchuck hunter accidently shot himself in the hand Aug. 17 in Genesee County.
The victim had 73 years of hunting experience, the DEC said. No citations were issued and an exact location wasn’t given.
n A 60-year-old hunter accidentally shot another person Nov. 23 in Wyoming County.
The shooter fired at a running deer and struck another hunter sitting about 700 yards away, the DEC said. The victim suffered a slightly bruised abdomen.
The shooter had 40 years of hunting experience and was cited for violations. An exact location wasn’t given.
The only other nearby incident occurred Nov. 18 in Cattaraugus County, according to the report.
An 18-year-old suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound while a passenger on an ATV, the DEC said. The victim had five years of hunting experience and was cited for violations.
Last year marked the second consecutive time injuries and fatalities due to falls from tree stands outnumbered firearm-related hunting incidents.
In four of last year’s fatal falls, the victim didn’t use a fall restraint system or used it improperly, the DEC said. To work properly, a harness must be attached to the tree at all times when ascending, descending, and while in the stand.
“It’s clear from these findings that the vast majority of New York hunters follow the state’s stringent safety guidelines and do their part to ensure a safe and enjoyable season,” said DEC Commissioner Basi Seggos in a news release. “This record year for safety is a testament to the DEC expert staff, volunteers, and local hunting clubs that work collaboratively to teach safety to hunters of all ages. I commend their efforts and for all hunters who safely and responsibly contributed to our conservation efforts this season.”
