DEC reports safe hunting year

Last year tied with 2021 for safest hunting year since 1949 in New York. Nine firearms accidents were reported including one fatality.

BATAVIA — Two hunting accidents in Genesee and Wyoming counties were among the very few reported last year in New York.

The accidents were listed in the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual Hunting Safety Statistics report. Last year tied with 2021 as the safest hunting year since 1949.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1