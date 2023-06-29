Ice arena facing chilling future

BATAVIA — The city says a needed $2.5 million ice chiller replacement at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena is needed and hopes a $1.235 million grant will cut into the local share of the cost.
“The project needs to move forward with or without the grant. The chiller needs to be replaced between April and September 2024, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said Wednesday. “Other funding sources will reduce the debt payment include the payment from the operator, naming rights revenue and reserves. Even if the grant is received, there will be some funds from the city’s general fund to pay for debt service on an annual basis.”
Tabelski said the city and arena operator Batavia Sports Management LLC., are doing all they can with preventative maintenance in the offseason to keep the current chiller up and running for one more hockey season. Earlier this year, the City Council approved a $1.5 million project, but after a feasibility study report was released, the total cost went up to $2.5 million. The chiller system, which was installed in 2006, continues to need more and more refrigerant, oil and costly repairs, Tabelski said in a memorandum to the City Council.
“The study recommends the replacement of the chiller, evaporative cooler, brine pump motor and the hot water recovery,” she said in the memorandum. “The existing system will be replaced with a CO2 (carbon dioxide) system that has a lower risk of phase out, is commercially available good for the seasonality of the rink and will increase the ice quality.”
One of the resolutions the Council will consider approving at a business meeting is to allow Tabelski to apply for the $1.235 million in state Climate Smart Communities Grant Program funding. The city also plans to have long-term bond financing.
“My ask tonight is actually to approve it, not knowing whether we get the grant or not by letting you know we do have sufficient funds in the general fund to make those bond payments,” she said during Monday’s Council meeting.
Bob Gray of Stafford, representing the Friends of the Rink, encouraged Council support for resolutions on replacement of the ice rink chiller,
“All rink user groups require the same thing to administer their programs — ice. If the rink operator lacks the ability to make and maintain that ice, they might as well close and lock the doors, because they are out of business,” Gray said. “The Riggs hockey season starts from Labor Day through the month of March. A typical Sunday consists of the men’s hockey league games from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. This group has been in existence for 45 years. From 1-3 p.m. is open skate, family skate, which is well-received. Late afternoon until 8 p.m. consists of a youth hockey game and these games bring in competing teams and families from out of the area.”
A typical weekday, Gray said, features open skating from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, the rink hosted many home-schooled students as part of their physical education program. Youth hockey practices would begin at 5 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. After that, the ice is available for pickup hockey games. Open skating is from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays. Saturdays typically start with beginner hockey at 8 a.m. and games after that. There is also Batavia-Notre Dame United hockey from Nov. 15 to about Feb. 15.
“All this is possible because of the rink’s ice chiller,” Gray said. “Several hockey tournaments are being planned and during this offseason, additional events are being held to increase revenue. On Sunday, July 16, pro wrestling comes to McCarthy for the Mayhem at the McCarthy event. On Aug. 5 and 6, the McCarthy Market Mega Garage Sale will be held above the rink on both days.”
Tim Sprague, vice president of the board for the Batavia Ramparts and vice president of Western New York Hockey for the Batavia organization, also spoke in favor of replacing the ice chiller.
“Currently, we’ve got about 200 kids that play for the Ramparts, various levels — anywhere from beginners right up through 18U hockey. Incredibly successful season last year. We had tournaments we won in Utica. We won league tournaments. We won league championships.”
Sprague said he’s working on a tournament with the Mites-level players (ages 8 and under) that he estimates may bring a couple of hundred families to Batavia throughout a weekend.
Councilmember Paul Viele, whose sons both play high school hockey, said the Friends of the Rink have been doing a great job there and that they have his support.
“What can we do to expedite this grant for them?” he asked, referring to a New York State Climate Smart Communities grant.