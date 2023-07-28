BATAVIA — Risking a bad case of brain freeze, four or five kids tried to down a bowl of ice cream first in a new event at the Genesee County Fair.
Darien Center’s Reilly Abrams, 22, was worried about his teeth being frozen partway through the contest, which lasted about 10 minutes. The first contest took place Wednesday at Lugia’s Ice Cream Truck.
Before the contest started, Lugia’s owner Kyle Holz took a break from serving refreshments to give each of the contestants a small bowl of pistachio with Reese’s Pieces, marshmellow and whipped cream.
“There’s no spoon. You’ve just to eat the whole thing, including licking the bowl clean,” he said.
Abrams, who finished the fastest, said he just likes having ice cream. He admitted he was more of a chocolate fan than a pistachio fan.
“They gave me two T-shirts, but the real prize was the ice cream,” he said, before deciding that he wouldn’t need to eat dinner Wednesday night.
When asked whether he would defend his championship, he laughed and simply said, “I’m not sure.”
Abrams joked that he’s been waiting for this his whole life and said this was his first ice-cream eating contest.
Of the flavor he chose for the contest, Holz said, “I decided to just do it randomly because instead of vanilla, it’s more of a touch flavor to eat. I didn’t think the kids would like it too much, so it’s harder to eat in a competition.”
Holz said he thought there would be more kids in the contest.
“We had kids coming up to us as soon as they heard about the competition earlier today,” he said. “They were kind of waiting around for it.”
The Lugia’s owner said he believes he’ll try to have an ice cream eating contest next year.