BATAVIA — Xtreme International Ice Racing (XIIR) promises, no brakes, no gears and no fears and that was what fans and first-time spectators got to see Friday night at the David A. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.
The visit to Batavia was the last of several event dates on the XIIR schedule. It was also the first chance for Rob Martino to see the tour.
“I’ve never seen anybody on the ice before. I’ve always wanted to,” Martino said. “I love motocross. I heard there were going to be snowmobilers and four-wheelers, too. I was definitely here for the bikes.”
The Oakfield resident said he heard about it a half-hour before it started, dropped everything and came to the ice arena.
“They did sell out. I was fortunate enough that they had some tickets withheld from radio winners and they were able to give some of them up from people who didn’t show up.
XIIR is a motorcycle racing tour on ice. Man and machine going from zero to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, with Speedway bikes and quads that are modified to compete on an indoor ice arena. There are over 2,000 metal studs added to the tires and there are no brakes, Marc Witt, general manager of CAN-USA Sports, said in a press release.
Martino said he was looking forward to watching the bike riders with studs on the tires really leaning the bikes down on the ice, gripping it. The only similar event he’s been to, he said, is the Poag’s Hole Professional Motorcycle Hillclimb in Dansville.
Alexis Comparetta of Binghamton said her family participates in Xtreme Racing and is part of the tour.
“We go to a lot of different ones all over the country. Batavia’s usually our last one,” she said. “My cousin is a young rider. He’s 10. My uncle, he’s a 30-year vet doing it, on the quads. They run with the tour with XIIR.”
Comparetta said she did this a long time ago as a Pee Wee rider. In between the early races, she said, “I like getting to see all the fans and getting to see them see something that’s a lot different than what you’re used to seeing in an arena.”
“You think about an arena, you think sports, you think different events like that,” she said. “This is a sport where it’s unique, in a sense. I think it’s really nice to have people come out and see something completely different.”
Comparetta said the crowd Friday night was excellent.
“They (competitors) go all over the country and they, very regularly, are filling seats,” she said.
Each class typically has one or two heats and a main event.
“Depending on how many riders there are per class, they may do a last-chance qualifier event in there as well,” she said. “Typically, the riders are running between two and three or four races for each event.”
Witt was overseeing things and CAN-USA owner Robbie Nichols was announcing the event.
“Robbie’s been a part of it for seven, eight years now. He goes all over the country — Idaho, Washington, Danbury, Conn,” Witt said. “Now that we have some roots here in Batavia, Robbie’s first thought was, I’ve got to bring this show to Batavia. I know it’s not meant for these small arenas, but ... these people are eating it up.”
The arena did have to turn some people away Friday evening who came in after the event was sold out and didn’t know tickets were required.
“It becomes a little unfair because we do sell out and we had to turn some people away,” Witt said. “The bottom line is, we’re making as man people as we can happy. It is pretty crazy. There’s people who come from all over — Canada, I saw some Downstate New Yorkers, Ohio, Pennsylvania. This is a show that doesn’t go everywhere.”
