WARSAW — Two New York City men are now facing charges in connection with an identity theft investigation which was allegedly targeting victims nationwide.
Joel A. Rojas Perallon, 20, and Raul DeLeon Delon, 30, were each charged after a joint investigation by the Genesee and Wyoming County sheriff’s offices, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The case stemmed back to April 8, 2022 when a victim contacted Wyoming County deputies.
The victim had been contacted by an unknown person over the telephone. The caller lied that he was from Verizon Wireless and was able to get credit card and account information from the victim.
The caller then ordered four iPhone 13 Pro Max cellphones, valued at $5,600, which were delivered to an address in Mount Vernon, Westchester County.
An investigation implicated a FedEx driver who was allegedly delivering the smartphones to places other than their intended addresses.
The driver, Jerome E. Ware, 49, of new Rochelle turned himself in on a warrant last September. He was charged with first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny.
After Ware’s arrest, Wyoming County investigators were contacted by their counterparts in Genesee County, where a resident had experienced a similar fraud. It was found the suspects in both the Wyoming and Genesee county cases were the same.
The suspects were ultimately identified as Rojas Perallon and DeLeon. It was also discovered DeLeon had been arrested this past June in Oak Lawn, Ill. for the alleged armed robbery of a delivery driver.
Warrants were issued for Rojas Perallon and DeLeon in Wyoming and Genesee counties.
Rojas Perallon was taken into custody Aug. 10 by Homeland Security Investigations special agents at his residence in New York City. DeLeon turned himself in Wednesday to Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies.
Rojas Perallon and DeLeon were each charged in Genesee and Wyoming Counties with third-degree identity theft, third-degree grand larceny, and scheme to defraud. In accordance with New York bail reform laws, they were released on their own recognizance and are to appear in September in area courts.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations for their partnerships in the investigation.
Ware’s case is still pending in Wyoming County Court.