BATAVIA — Janine Latus remembers calling her sister, Amy, on a Fourth of July in 2002, a few days before Amy was missing.
Her sister had helped Latus in the time leading up to her divorce from her husband.
“With Amy’s help, I got out. She took those phone calls at 6 at night and 10 at night and 6 in the morning,” Latus remembers. “She carried me through the end of my marriage. On May 4, my husband moved out. I had a huge house, I had a 3-year-old child, I’m self-employed, I’m terrified and I’m free.”
Latus, an award-winning journalist who spoke Monday at Genesee Community College during a program to kick off National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, talked partly about what happened to Amy and her killer during her keynote presentation.
“I remember I on the Fourth of July I called her up and she was out in front of a little condo and she was planting flowers. She was baking bread in the breadmaker I got her,” Latus said. “I said, ‘I love you,’ and she said, ‘I love you too,’ and we got off the phone.
This was the last time Latus talked to Amy, who was murdered by her former boyfriend, Ron Ball.
Latus said her big sister called and asked her if she had heard from Amy.
“Her boss called. Amy hasn’t been to work in four days,” Latus said her sister told her. Family members were on the phone with one another, asking, “Is she with you? Is she with you? What about her old college roommate?” Latus said.
At some point in the investigation, Amy’s car was found.
“Then they found a note taped to the inside of her desk drawer at work,” the journalist told the audience. “It was addressed to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and it said, ‘If I am missing or dead, pick up Ron Ball.” Latus said the note from her sister listed the debts and the fights that were part of Amy’s relationship with Ball.
“It included the line, ‘I hope someday to find this and think it’s funny. If I don’t, don’t let him get away with it,’” Latus said. “It was dated 10 weeks before we found it. For 10 weeks, she’d been afraid. And, for 10 weeks, we talked about movies and music and my childhood, our nieces and nephews and politics, and my divorce. For 10 weeks, she was scared and she didn’t tell Mom and she didn’t tell her best friend, and she didn’t tell her sisters ...”
The day they found her sister’s body, Latus said, her mom called her to tell her.
“I knew that they hadn’t found Amy, with her sense of humor and her big laugh, never missed a birthday, never missed Christmas. What they had found was a body, wrapped in a painter’s tarp, tied with speaker wire and buried at a construction site,” Latus said. “It had been underground for so long, that they had to send away for dental records.”
The family flew to Knoxville, Tenn.
“I remember exactly where we were when our favorite detective pulled up in his big, black, Crown Vic (Victoria). He stepped out and he walked up and he said, ‘Mom, it’s Amy. Then he held her and she cried.”
Latus said she didn’t save her sister, but that she wrote her memoirs, “If I Am Missing or Dead: a sister’s story of love, murder and liberation” to “save other Amys.”
There were a number of other reasons she wrote her memoirs.
“I wrote it because of an inscription in the Holocaust Museum — ‘Thou shalt not be a victim. Thou shalt not be a perpetrator. Above all, thou shalt not be a bystander,” Latus said. “I wrote it because in the 1980s, people were dying and family members lied. They said ‘cancer.’ They said, ‘natural causes.’ I wrote it because the idea that, ‘What happens in the room stays in the room,’ that got my sister killed.”
The idea that a victim should be shamed to silence got her sister killed, Janine Latus said.
She then gave the audience multiple forms of abuse and listed what they included, such as
n sexual abuse — forcing or coercing a partner to perform sexual acts against her or his will;
n financial abuse — withholding money, interfering with a partner’s ability to earn an income, hiding money or expenses.
n cyber manipulation — monitoring GPS tracker on phone or car, manipulating smart home appliances to gaslight a victim, insisting on going through his or her phone or social media, or impersonating a victim via messaging apps or social media to alienate allies;
n emotional/verbal abuse — belitting, criticizing, name calling, humiliating, stalking, montoring, excessive jealousy, threats to partner or self, children or pets; and
n physical abuse — shoving, pinching, slapping, pinning, punching, twisting, choking, stabbing, shooting.
Janine Latus shared the outcome of the case against Ron Ball. He was arrested in Arkansas and brought back to Tennessee.
“He pled guilty to second-degree murder. He got 18 years, plus two for abuse of a corpse,” she said. “At about three-quarters of the way through his sentence, he was up for parole. We did succeed in keeping him in prison, but he did complete his sentence. When he got out, the girlfriend (of Ron Ball) started messaging me, saying, ‘We know where you live. We will find you.’ I did not leave the house for almost a year without my dog, who is a Golden Retriever.”