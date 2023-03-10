BATAVIA — There were challenges to face when Mama Dee’z Kitchen LLC was trying to establish itself last year in the Eli Fish Brewing Co. incubator and there are challenges as the restaurant makes the switch to 107 Evans St.
Taking a break from preparing the new home of Mama Dee’z, owner Dannielle Lumpkin said she feels blessed to have gotten her start as a business owner in Batavia last fall.
“I’ve developed a lot of followers, regulars, people who look forward to coming to have my food weekly, sometimes daily,” she said. “Our TikTok, our Facebook page is steadily growing and people are coming just based on reviews and things they see on social media about my restaurant.”
These customers are people Lumpkin has met on social media that have become friends, family members and friends she’s known for awhile.
“I’ve had quite a few people who have asked me, told me, ‘You don’t understand how much you inspire me,’ ” she told The Daily News. “That’s so humbling to know that people are watching me and watching my growth, and cheering for me and are inspired by my growth.”
Lumpkin said there were obstacles to deal with when Mama Dee’z started inside Eli Fish.
“Along with there ... not being any grant money available for me in Batavia, I had to come up and raise the money out-of-pocket to get us into Eli Fish,” she said. “I had family members and friends who invested small amounts to large amounts to help us get in the door, because they believed in me.”
Everything else, she said, she raises from doing Instacart, which allows people to order groceries online for pickup or delivery; working full-time and picking up extra hours; and getting catering jobs until Mama Dee’z had the money it needed to open up last year in Eli Fish’s incubator.
As she and her family work on getting the restaurant ready to reopen on Evans Street, Lumpkin said the challenges she’s faced may have been a little different than those of male business owners, but added, “You have to remember that I’m hit with a double-whammy. I’m a female business owner, but I’m also an African-American business owner, which also makes things a lot harder for me to get my foot in the door ...”
Lumpkin said she felt truly blessed to be able to start her business in Eli Fish, but said of moving to the former Fishtales Hideaway, “This is something that is beyond imaginable.”
“They said, ‘Set your goal high,’ ” Lumpkin said. “I didn’t expect to have a full restaurant this size. I’m thankful for it. We worked hard to get here. I still have hurdles to jump over financially, just with doing the renovations. We’re doing everything ourselves because we don’t have the money to contract.”
In the local area, Lumpkin said she does not know other business owners personally. Mama Dee’z Kitchen LLC is a member of the county Chamber of Commerce.
“I would say I know a few people, but as far as building relationships, they know me, I know them by sight,” she said. However, no one who started a business told her to come to them if she has any questions.
Downtown Business Improvement District Executive Director Shannon Maute has been an asset and helped her get her foot in the door at Eli Fish, Lumpkin said.
“She helps me a lot and she has encouraged me ... but she’s not a business owner,” Lumpkin said. “I’ve met a couple of people being a part of BID, but as far as having women friends that are business owners in Batavia, I don’t really have any.”
Should there be a distinction between women in business and business owners in general? Lumpkin says she supports the idea of women in business as a distinct group.
“For a long time, women and minorities, people of color, have been prevented from achieving things. It took a lot of different activists and fighting for women’s rights and minority rights for us to be able to have these things that we are now, like being business owners and having our own businesses. To be a woman and achieving being a business owner, being successful, it’s something that should be celebrated,” Lumpkin said.
If someone who was thinking of opening a business approached her for advice, Lumpkin said she would tell that person to do it.
“If you believe it, you can achieve it. If you want to open up a business, open up a business,” she said. “Don’t stifle yourself, don’t stop yourself because you doubt it. Don’t let self-doubt ruin what could be. If you don’t succeed, get up, dust yourself off and try again.”