BATAVIA — There were challenges to face when Mama Dee’z Kitchen LLC was trying to establish itself last year in the Eli Fish Brewing Co. incubator and there are challenges as the restaurant makes the switch to 107 Evans St.

Taking a break from preparing the new home of Mama Dee’z, owner Dannielle Lumpkin said she feels blessed to have gotten her start as a business owner in Batavia last fall.

