WYOMING — It’s a regrettable reality for school officials and police officers alike.
Warsaw Police Officer Timothy McGinnis brought the teachers and staff together Friday at Wyoming Central School for undergo an active shooter presentation by state police Sgt. Kevin Wiles and Trooper Jeffrey Bebak.
The lecture gave potentially lifesaving advice in the event the unthinkable were to happen at the school district. It taught them to identify red flags and what to do if the unthinkable suddenly became real.
“I wish we wouldn’t have to do this, but I think it’s necessary until New York State figures out a way to deal with mental illness and can reverse its policies that embolden people with mental health issues and those with violence in their hearts,” said State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who was also in attendance along with Assemblyman David DiPietro, R-East Aurora.
McGinnis took a position as Wyoming Central School’s first-ever School Resource Officer this past September and has taken steps to implement new safety measures for students and staff.
Superintendent Emily Herman had previously worked with McGinnis at Warsaw Central School and was pivotal in bringing him on as an SRO for Wyoming. Herman arrived at Wyoming in 2018 and became superintendent in 2021, previously working as school counselor.
She mentioned the importance of having an SRO on any school campus and when McGinnis brought up doing an active shooter presentation, she thought it was a great idea.
“I think the presentation will help staff remember the importance of safety,” she said. “Most of our staff members have been here for a long time and I think it’s just really important to remind them of these reasons now that we have our resource officer.”
McGinnis invited DiPietro and Borrello because he felt it was important to highlight what a smaller school like Wyoming has to deal with when it comes to trainings and safety in schools. While in attendance, DiPietro and Borrello both talked about how to better support local school communities.
McGinnis said that he hopes having the active shooter presentation will make teachers and staff be more aware and maybe recognize what red flags may be in different situations.
Bebak said that doing presentations such as that at Wyoming are important to the overall safety of the students and staff while also building connections between the police and the communities they serve.
“In this climate and where we where we are as a society, it’s priority one to show families, and schools that the police are friendly,” he said. “The police are here to protect and serve and if something happens, I want them to be able to come to us and that’s our role, that’s our function in society.”
McGinnis said that the presentation will hopefully reinforce the importance of safety in schools.
“It’s important to build those relationships so that everybody is on the same page with any response to any emergency, any incident,” he said. “This is our training — it doesn’t matter which agency response this school we’re going to do it in the same manner with the same level of respect and the same level of priority. And you know, yes, the school is a little off the beaten path it’s not in the big city, but that doesn’t matter. There are still 132 kids there that deserve everything that we can give.”
Wyoming CSD serves these 132 students, from Pre-Kindergarten to Eighth grade and Herman said that having McGinnis as an SRO has been a great experience so far.
The staff and community welcomed him and McGinnis has worked to build relationships with the students.
“I love being with the kids, I get to learn all the kids’ names,” he said. “I sit down with them in the lunchroom and talk with them and get to know them and get on a first name basis with them.”
DiPietro, who has worked as a substitute teacher in the past and has many family members who have worked in education stressed the importance of SROs and safety in schools. He was the first mayor of East Aurora to implement an SRO to East Aurora’s school district.
DiPietro said that the New York state government seems more concerned with banning guns than things that could help school safety and children’s safety.
DiPietro mentioned nonlethal forms of protection and other funding opportunities that would keep schools safe that should be brought to attention.
“They don’t want to actually listen to those arguments and it’s very frustrating because every day they don’t fix the problem, they become part of the problem,” said DiPietro.
Meghan Barker has taught special education at Wyoming CSD for seven years and said that she felt the presentation was wonderful and informative.
“It’s nice with having an SRO, to now go over active shooter safety” said Barker, who acknowledged that McGinnis brings a different perspective when it comes to school safety than they had previously.
“You can now understand where I’m coming from with some of the things that I try to put out there and change,” said McGinnis.
Wyoming is a smaller school but also an older building so there were things like replacing the door handles and other small things regarding student behavior or any additional resources for kids that Barker said they might not have thought of before McGinnis came.
“I am glad we could open our doors and allow more people to experience Wyoming,” said Barker. “We’re an older building, funding and implementing new things can be difficult. It’s nice when you have people come in and recognize that we may need help, so that has been good.”
Barker said that she grew up in Akron and when she began working in Wyoming, she was pleasantly surprised to see how dedicated the teachers and the community is to the school and the students.
“The community here is very special and the teachers are very dedicated,” she said. “It’s nice that in a half day like this, people come into the school to give us a presentation, it’s not just us teaching ourselves. It just makes me glad to be a part of this.”