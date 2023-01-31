Training imagines the unthinkable

From left to right, State Police Trooper Jeffrey Bebak, State Sen. George Borrello, Superintendent Emily Herman, Assemblyman David DiPietro, School Resource Officer Timothy McGinnis, and State Police Sgt. Kevin Wiles gather after Friday’s active shooter training session at Wyoming Central School.

WYOMING — It’s a regrettable reality for school officials and police officers alike.

Warsaw Police Officer Timothy McGinnis brought the teachers and staff together Friday at Wyoming Central School for undergo an active shooter presentation by state police Sgt. Kevin Wiles and Trooper Jeffrey Bebak.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1