Matson

WARSAW — A Perry man serving a state prison term for repeated acts of domestic violence pleaded guilty in Wyoming County Court to two felonies for repeatedly contacting the victim.

Jeffrey J. Matson, 47, in February was indicted and charged with 17 counts of aggravated family offense for violating orders of protection by contacting the victim while he was in jail.

