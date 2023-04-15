WARSAW — A Perry man serving a state prison term for repeated acts of domestic violence pleaded guilty in Wyoming County Court to two felonies for repeatedly contacting the victim.
Jeffrey J. Matson, 47, in February was indicted and charged with 17 counts of aggravated family offense for violating orders of protection by contacting the victim while he was in jail.
Matson last week pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated family offense, class E felonies punishable by up to four years in prison.
Matson is serving a 30-month to six-year term for aggravated family offense at Lakeview Correctional Facility. He also served a prison term for dealing drugs in 2008 and has since been repeatedly charged with violating orders of protection and with violence against the victim.
n Scott W. Froebel, 54, of Darien was sentenced to one to three years in state prison for felony DWI, at least his fourth DWI-related conviction.
n Roosevelt Johnson Jr. of Arcade pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated family offense. He is to be sentenced May 18.
n Kent J. Severson, 39, of Perry pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault in connection with a domestic violence case. He is to be sentenced May 18. Severson served a one to three year term for a 2017 domestic violence conviction.
