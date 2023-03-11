BATAVIA — Since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted three years ago, the pressure on rural hospitals and healthcare systems has only been growing.
Rising expenses. Staff shortages. A declining population.
Each would pose an issue on its own. But they’re adding up in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties as their respective healthcare systems try to navigate the new environment.
“There are several main reasons why these (rural hospitals) are being challenged,” said David Kobis, CEO of the Wyoming County Community Health System.
Kobis noted the consolidation of health systems during the last 10 to 20 years. With that consolidation, the larger systems have drawn business away from smaller hospitals.
“They’ve also attracted a lot of the providers and physicians,” Kobis said. “They can pay them more money. They get typically reimbursed at higher rates than smaller hospitals because they have population leverage.”
Compounding this, the manufacturing base is no longer in America, he said. So the economic base in smaller, rural communities — such as the ones found in the GLOW region — are no longer there.
“Without the population to support these smaller hospitals, there is not enough business to keep them open or to keep them open at the same level,” Kobis said.
Additionally, Kobis said, what makes rural healthcare on a general level difficult is people just don’t live in rural areas like they did 50 years ago. The population areas are now in urban and suburban settings.
The final issue is the opioid epidemic which still continues to affect the country, but has in particular hurt rural areas. This is because rural areas don’t have the resources and capability to treat substance abuse disorder.
“We certainly have that here in Wyoming County and the surrounding areas,” Kobis said.
Unique Challenges
As it stands, the hospitals and healthcare systems in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties each have their own unique challenges.
“Since COVID people have changed their habits regarding where they receive healthcare,” said Karen Kinter, interim CEO of Oak Orchard Health. “We need to encourage people to seek healthcare at our health centers. People still seek out urgent care or avoid going to get the care they need.”
Dan Ireland, president of United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, said an important thing to understand is that hospitals across New York specifically — but also across the country – run on very thin operating margins. This means they don’t have a lot of extra money after they pay their bills at the end of the year.
“When we do make money, more revenue than expenses, we invest that back into the organization. Into new equipment, competitive wages, trying to provide the benefit for our community including some of our community benefits, our free services that we offer,” he said.
Any time costs go up, hospitals such as UMMC have to reduce the amount of money which goes back into the community and the hospital.
Between supply shortages and inflation, hospitals such as UMMC have to pay more to get the same supplies they paid less for in previous years.
Making things more difficult, hospitals normally should be able to control getting patients out of the hospital earlier to long-term care or mental health facilities. However, those facilities are experiencing the same pressures. As a result, they’re starting to decrease their available beds.
“A patient who might come in here to the hospital and it might be determined they need to go to a skilled nursing facility, there’s not enough skilled nursing facilities beds in the regions to take all those patients. So they stay here in the hospital until a bed opens up or becomes available,” Ireland said. “Or families are forced to make the decision to make their loved one go to a place further away from home, which is never what we want people to do.”
COSTS KEEP RISING
Marc Shurtz, CEO and CIO of Orleans Community Health, said there are three topics at the forefront when it comes to the challenges OCH faces as a rural hospital.
“The cost to provide healthcare has increased drastically with the increased cost of supplies and labor — reimbursement rates are not keeping up with those increases. For example, in New York State, drug costs are up around 40 percent, energy costs 20 percent, supplies 20 percent, and contract labor 130 percent,” he said. “The staffing shortage remains a challenge as we seek out new ways to attract and retain staff. Finally, transportation options can prevent or dictate where patients have the ability to receive care.”
Shurtz said OCH is working with payors to try to get their reimbursement rates up. They also have had to employ more agency workers than in the past.
“To tackle the challenges with transportation, we’re focusing on increasing the services throughout Orleans Community Health,” he said. “This makes it easier to receive quality care in the immediate area.”
Kinter said one of their biggest challenges is workforce.
“The pandemic has changed the work environment significantly and impacted not only patients, but our staff significantly,” she said. “One of the high need areas are for dental hygienists and assistants. There is a nationwide shortage of hygienists, and it has affected Oak Orchard as well.”
Kobis said WCCHS is a distressed hospital. After Don Eichenauer retired as CEO, the hospital hired Joseph McTernan to replace him. Then COVID hit, and to compound the situation, McTernan had issues with Dr. Paul Mason, an orthopedic surgeon.
“I wasn’t here, so I can’t speak to this,” he said. “But that kind of goes sideways.”
After McTernan passed away a year ago, Wyoming County terminated Mason’s contract resulting in a more than $24 million lawsuit filed earlier this year. Kobis said WCCHS has faced more challenges since then.
“Rural healthcare universally across the country is challenged right now,” he said. “Wyoming County is no different than that, but I just think over the last couple years have compounded that effect for Wyoming County’s healthcare system.”
Kobis said WCCHS lost $22 million last year out of a revenue base of more than $60 million. However, he said the saving grace for a hospital like WCCHS is because they are a public entity, they are county-funded. As a result, the county funded WCCHS’ shortfalls last year, and they are funding the hospital’s shortfalls this year.
“We are making progress. That operating deficit of $22 million has been cut down, so our projection for 2023 is half that,” Kobis said.
Staffing needs
OCH has had to limit its available beds due to staffing. Because the increased need for agency workers, and incentives, Shurtz said OCH labor costs increased more than 20 percent last year.
“Staff burn out has also contributed to turnover,” he said.
There was also a lot of departure of clinical staff from hospitals due to the vaccine mandate. WCCHS itself lost 30 staff members immediately due the mandate; the hospital employs 600. The losses made up about 5 percent of its workforce, and half of those who left were nurses.
“That’s right when we started to have this huge increase in our staffing cost, agency cost and overtime,” Kobis said.
Kobis said agency or contract nursing has cost hospitals millions of dollars in additional labor costs. WCCHS spent $8 million last year on agency costs.
Kobis said other hospitals in the region spend more than $100 million in agency costs.
“Rural systems just don’t have the resources to compete with the bigger systems for these scare resources,” he said. “Nursing, physicians, other clinicians.”
While it is better than it was a year ago, Kobis said the staffing crisis is likely to last for the next several years.
Ireland said trying to attract people and get them back into healthcare and getting them into rural areas has been a real challenge. He said today UMMC is currently paying double if not 1.5 times the amount per nurse it normally would have paid pre-COVID. In any given year before COVID, UMMC would be running a vacancy rate of 10 to 12 percent. This is the norm, and Ireland said hospitals build their staffing models to accommodate that kind of vacancy. During the COVID period he has seen vacancy rates go as high as 30 percent. Currently, UMMC is running around 20 percent, though it ebbs and flows, he said.
UMMC is currently working on raising awareness in the community of how to enter healthcare professions. Ireland said UMMC has a program which is a collaboration with Genesee Community College, the workforce development board and the Bureau of Economic Analysis called GLOW with Your Hands Healthcare.
The inaugural event will be March 24, and will expose high school level students with all elements of healthcare. GLOW with Your Hands Manufacturing has been around for a couple of years, and has seen success in connecting people with the manufacturing industry, Ireland said.
“About 500 to 700 students are going to be exposed to healthcare careers, what they look like, and how to enter it. They’re going to have the opportunity to talk first-hand with the people who do the job every day,” he said.
This will be coupled with UMMC’s other partnerships which allow their employees to advance their healthcare journey.
Kinter said OOH is recruiting in every way it can, including reaching out to colleges and universities, advertising and using LinkedIn.
“Without adequate staff we are faced with not being able to answer the phone as fast as our patients would like, or just not enough staff to do all of the work that needs to be done as fast as you would like it,” she said.
Reimbursement rates
While OCH can’t share their exact rates, Shurtz said the proposed 5 percent increase in Medicaid is not enough.
Ireland said there have been very slow progress in Medicaid rate changes and Medicare updates, as well as threats to the 340B drug program, which helps hospitals offset the cost of high expense drugs which many patients require.
Kobis said WCCHS has a service area of 40,000 people. Big systems in urban areas have a service area of more than a million people, and so they have a more leverage with insurance carriers to negotiate higher rates.
“It’s a two-tiered kind of system,” he said. “We aren’t able to leverage our size the same way bigger systems are able to.”
Reimbursement is about 50 to 55 percent of WCCHS’ total revenue. So when the federal or state government makes adjustments to the reimbursement levels, it can have a profound effect on the health system.
Looking into the future
Kobis said WCCHS has been around for 110 years, and it will continue to be around for another 110 years. However, he said the larger issue in upstate New York and across the state is other rural hospitals. He said there are 30 or 40 of them across the state, and upwards of half of them are at risk.
“That’s in New York state alone,” Kobis said. “So it’s an universal challenge for these rural places.”
Kobis believes rural healthcare will be transformed over the next 20 to 40 years.
The transformation will see more use in technology and other means to still serve rural communities. That may be telemedicine, other technology enablers or a smaller hospital footprint.
“Rural hospitals are going to have to experiment with different models to see what works going forward,” he said.
Shurtz said OCH is working to deliver care close to home.
“We are doing everything we can to keep services in our community,” he said. “Medina Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in Orleans County, and some of the services we offer there can’t be found unless you leave the county.”
Shurtz said OCH has been focused on not just maintaining services, but growing. He said at OCH, administrators often sit around the table and question whether or not there are services OCH can bring to the community.
In 2022, OCH added Dr. Joseph M. Misiti’s practice and re-branded it to the OCH Surgery Clinic, while also partnering with the Sands Constellation Heart Institute, which added the cardiology clinic to Medina Memorial Hospital.
“We heard of a need to increase primary care options, especially for family medicine, so we expanded our operation at the Albion Healthcare Center with the addition of Cheryl Kast PA-C, earlier this year,” Shurtz said.
Overall, Shurtz said his and the hospital’s priority is providing the best care that’s convenient for those in the surrounding areas.
“A patient should never feel like they need to leave the area to receive the care they need,” he said. “Whether it’s sub-acute rehab or a trip to the emergency room, where someone receives care should always be their choice. We’re trying to make that choice easier for those in our community.”
Ireland said he thinks we’re currently in one of the most exciting times in healthcare, as well as the scariest, because healthcare is on the pivot point of a lot of change.
“We’re looking at ways to integrate technology further into healthcare using televisits, telehealth, and remote monitoring to help people stay at home when they can,” he said.
Ireland cited an example: Several months ago he ran into an issue with his eyes. He went on to UMMC’s My Care app and made a virtual appointment for an urgent care visit virtually. Within a half hour he was on the line with a provider who looked at his eyes, figured out what the issue was, and wrote a prescription. Two hours later he had the prescription, and a day later Ireland said he felt 100 percent better.
“Normally that would have been driving to an urgent care or making an appointment with my primary care or going to the E.R. — which we really don’t want people to do in those circumstances,” he said. “It would be a longer process and probably a more expensive process for me and the health system.”
Additionally, UMMC is looking at advanced technologies for people with chronic conditions to connect them with their health care system with remote monitoring systems.
Ireland said they’ll also need to increase the collaboration of specialists and primary care physicians to create greater accessibility and open doors for patients who might have had to drive to Buffalo or Rochester to get those services.
“That’s healthcare in the future for rural communities,” Ireland said. “You have to establish those partnerships. You have to find those collaborations.”