Inflation won’t stop auto sales

Emily Elconin/Bloomberg General Motors Co. Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said there is strong demand for GM’s vehicles.

U.S. auto sales likely rose in December and will rebound in the new year as a recovery in vehicle production will more than offset the effects of inflation and rising interest rates.

Two years of semiconductor shortages and supply problems have kept vehicle production low and inventories lean. With factories picking up pace again, consumers will buy more vehicles this year even if automakers have to help them manage rising interest rates by cutting today’s lofty prices.

