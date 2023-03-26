Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 46F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.