LAKEVILLE — Ingredients PLUS, which began operations in Lakeville 40 years ago, is relocating its headquarters to Rochester.
The company, which provides ingredients for the food and beverage industry, will continue to maintain operations in Lakeville, where it employs between 110 and 120 people across operations, logistics and operational support functions.
Administrative staff, which the company said is between 20 and 25 employees, is moving to an 11,000-square-foot office in Rochester. The move will allow the company to centralize key roles supporting its nationwide business operations, including sales, finance, human resources, information technology, customer service, and the executive team.
“As we keep growing across the U.S. and diversifying our product offerings, the need for added space and talent drove our decision to relocate our headquarters,” said Erin Johnson, senior vice president of organizational strategy and development for ingredients PLUS.
Ingredients PLUS said relocating its headquarters aligns with the company’s growth strategy, which focuses on organic growth and diversification. By leveraging the expanded space and access to a broader talent pool, ingredients PLUS aims to strengthen its position as a premier provider of food ingredient solutions, the company said in a news release.
Ingredients PLUS will continue investing in its 125,000-square-foot manufacturing, processing, and logistics hub in Lakeville, which serves the entire northeast, the company said.
William Bacon, director of Livingston County Economic Development, said it is “always a concern when a company makes a decision to operate from a location outside the county. Whether it’s an entire company, a department or a line of business, we do not like to see an outward migration of any employment positions.”
“In this case, the fact that executive management remains a very short distance away from the production facility speaks to their commitment in this region while the added space brings opportunity for expansion at the current facility,” Bacon said. “Ingredients PLUS has positioned themselves for growth and the Lakeville operation has a strong base with which to build.”
Ingredients PLUS said the move of executive and support functions allowed the company to renovate the administrative space at its Lakeville facility, “creating a modern and open environment that embodies our unique brand,” Johnson said.
In June, the company completed a remodel of its first floor operational and logistics support team space. The renovation include fresh paint, new furniture and the expansion of the main conference room, Johnson said.
“Added investments are planned throughout the manufacturing plant and the exterior of the facility, which includes added paving of our main lot and advancements to some of our equipment,” Johnson said.
From the Rochester headquarters, ingredients PLUS CEO Doug Wagner and the executive team will oversee business strategy, sales, and customer support for the company’s 60-acre Lakeville facility and 30-acre Landisville, Pa., plant.
The Landisville facility, which opened in 2022, is set up as a manufacturing, processing and distribution hub which employes production operators and a plant manager. About 30 people work in Landisville, giving ingredients PLUS a total workforce of 160 to 165 people, the company said.
The centralized approach enables streamlined operations and enhanced collaboration among team members, the company said.
“Relocating our headquarters to Rochester provides an expanded employee pool, enabling us to fill critical positions with top talent,” Johnson said. “We believe this move will enable us to work more effectively together and continue delivering exceptional service to our customer.”
Ingredients Plus on June 7 celebrated its 40th anniversary with an employee appreciation event at its Lakeville plant where the began operations on June 10, 1983.
The company was founded in 1983 by the late Carlton E. Myers as Sweeteners Plus, a food processing company, and rebranded in November 2022 as ingredients PLUS. The change was made to reflect the company’s growth from a regional provider of a core number of sweetening products to a national processor and distributor of liquid and dry ingredients for all sizes of food and beverage makers as well as non-food industries such as pharmaceuticals.
In 2008, Sweeteners Plus was awarded Livingston County Business of the Year.