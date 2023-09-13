ATTICA — It’s not known exactly what attacked and injured a dog a few weeks ago in the village.
But the circumstances led village police to issue an advisory on Aug. 31 about a reported bobcat sighting.
No such incidents have occurred since, but people were advised to supervise their pets — especially at night — while keeping garbage and garages secured.
“The dog was loose and it is unknown the exact location or what type of animal attacked it,” said Chief Dean Hendershott of the Attica Police Department. “A juvenile, unconfirmed, reports that he had seen an animal resembling a bobcat on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks that run through the village.”
The injured dog had been discovered about 6 a.m. on Aug. 31.
“The dog had returned to a next-door neighbor on Market Street injured,” Hendershott said. “The owners were notified and they immediately transported the dog to an Orchard Park veterinarian office for treatment.”
Police reached out to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and were advised bobcats typically don’t enter populated areas. The felines are nocturnal and generally aren’t seen in the daytime.
The DEC advised issuing the advisory as precaution, while recommending all domestic pets have their routine vaccinations, and remain contained and supervised.
The injured dog has since returned home and is on the mend, Hendershott said.
Without eyewitnesses, it’s impossible to confirm what injured the dog.
Bobcats live mainly in the Adirondack, Catskill and Taconic regions, although they occasionally show up in Western New York, according to the DEC. They’re more common locally in the Southern Tier counties.
The felines are typically about double the size of a house cat, with males weighing an average of 21 pounds. They typically eat birds, small rodents and rabbits.
Bobcats often use rocky ledges and rock piles for shelter, breeding, and raising young, DEC officials said. They also like brush piles, hollow trees, and logs for resting and dens.
Bobcats are also known for their cry, which can sometimes resemble — for lack of a better description — a house cat on steroids.
“I actually live in the area of the reported attack and I have not heard any such cry,” Hendershott said. “Also, we have a lot of wild animals, such as rabbits, and birds, and domestic animals such as cats, small dogs, and other pets in the area.
“No one has reported prior to or after the attack any unusual animal sounds or missing pets,” he continued. “Over the weekend a resident on Colony Run posted a photo of what they believed to be a bobcat. The photo was taken at night with only the street lights and the animal is a dark object walking down the street. Again, it can not be confirmed what that animal was.”
It’s possible the animal might have been a fisher — a larger member of the weasel family that’s more common in Western New York, he said.