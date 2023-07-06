WARSAW — A former inmate at Attica Correctional Facility was deemed competent and was arraigned last week in Wyoming County Court on a year-old indictment charging him with attempting to kill an officer.
Theodore Brown, 46, was arraigned on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband.
The case was adjourned until Aug. 26 for motions.
Brown originally was indicted in May 2022 when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
A mental health exam was ordered and Brown was eventually deemed competent to continue with the case.
Brown, who is now at Marcy Correctional Facility, was serving a life sentence for a 1998 murder, assault and robbery conviction in Suffolk County.
On Oct. 8, 2021 Brown used a sharpened metal tube to attack a corrections officer. Brown had just left his D block cell to receive medication when he grabbed the officer’s arm and repeatedly stabbed him in the chest.
Two pens in the officer’s breast pocket saved his life, a spokesman for the officer’s union said at the time.
He said the pen’s blocked the officer’s heart.
The officer was treated at Erie County Medical Center and released.
Brown was taken into custody by other officers, who also found a rusted piece of jagged metal about 14 inches long in his cell. The tube he used to stab the officer was about 5 inches long.