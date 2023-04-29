WARSAW — A Perry man serving a state prison term for repeated acts of domestic violence was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to another term.
Jeffrey J. Matson, 47, was sentenced to 20 months to three years and six months for aggravated family offense.
Matson pleaded guilty earlier this month after he was indicted and charged with 17 counts of aggravated family offense for contacting the victim while he was in jail.
Matson is serving a 30-month to six-year term for aggravated family offense at Lakeview Correctional Facility. He also served a prison term for dealing drugs in 2008 and has since been repeatedly charged with violating orders of protection and with violence against the victim.
Also in County Court Thursday:
n Brandon J. Brooks, 28, of Gowanda was arraigned on an indictment charging him with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and criminal mischief.
Brooks allegedly assaulted a person during a home-invasion in February.
n Bradley P. Woods, 28, of Attica was arraigned on an indictment charging him with third-degree burglary and three counts of petit larceny.
